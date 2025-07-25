Tyler Hynes, Chyler Leigh, Erin Cahill & More Hallmark Stars Pose in Our Comic-Con Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Erin Cahill, Tyler Hynes, BJ Britt, Heather Hemmens, Holland Roden, Chyler Leigh, Will Kemp, and Luke Macfarlane — Hallmark at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Comic-Con
Maarten de Boer

Something that stands out about Hallmark is if you pair any of the network’s favorite stars together, they’re going to be great together. We see that in the movies and it was evident when they stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Groomsmen trilogy’s B.J. Britt, Christmas at Sea‘s Erin Cahill, Finding Mr. Christmas guest judge Heather Hemmens, The Groomsmen trilogy and Christmas Above the Clouds‘s Tyler Hynes, The Christmas Waltz‘s Will KempThe Way Home‘s Chyler Leigh, Home Is Where the Heart IsLuke Macfarlane, and Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story‘s Holland Roden were all on hand to talk all things Hallmark and about their projects as well as to pose for some fun portraits, which you can check out below.

Christmas Above the Clouds and Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story are two of the new movies already announced for Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas event later this year. Finding Mr. Christmas will be returning for a second season. The Way Home is coming back for Season 4.

Scroll down to check out all the solo as well as a couple group shots of B.J. Britt, Erin Cahill, Heather Hemmens, Tyler Hynes, Will Kemp, Chyler Leigh, Luke Macfarlane, and Holland Roden.

Chyler Leigh, Will Kemp, Holland Roden, Luke Macfarlane, Erin Cahill, BJ Britt, Heather Hemmens, and Tyler Hynes — Hallmark at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Chyler Leigh, Will Kemp, Holland Roden, Luke Macfarlane, Erin Cahill, BJ Britt, Heather Hemmens, and Tyler Hynes

B.J. Britt flashes a smile

Look at that smile on Chyler Leigh!

Erin Cahill sits for a portrait

Heather Hemmens strikes a pose

Holland Roden strikes a pose

Luke Macfarlane smiles

Tyler Hynes ponders a flamingo

Will Kemp’s portrait

B.J. Britt of The Groomsmen trilogy

Chyler Leigh of The Way Home

Erin Cahill of Christmas at Sea

Heather Hemmens of Finding Mr. Christmas

Holland Roden of Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

Luke Macfarlane of Home Is Where the Heart Is

Tyler Hynes of The Groomsmen trilogy and Christmas Above the Clouds

Will Kemp of The Christmas Waltz

Erin Cahill, Tyler Hynes, BJ Britt, Heather Hemmens, Holland Roden, Chyler Leigh, Will Kemp, and Luke Macfarlane taking a moment to relax

