Something that stands out about Hallmark is if you pair any of the network’s favorite stars together, they’re going to be great together. We see that in the movies and it was evident when they stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Groomsmen trilogy’s B.J. Britt, Christmas at Sea‘s Erin Cahill, Finding Mr. Christmas guest judge Heather Hemmens, The Groomsmen trilogy and Christmas Above the Clouds‘s Tyler Hynes, The Christmas Waltz‘s Will Kemp, The Way Home‘s Chyler Leigh, Home Is Where the Heart Is‘ Luke Macfarlane, and Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story‘s Holland Roden were all on hand to talk all things Hallmark and about their projects as well as to pose for some fun portraits, which you can check out below.

Christmas Above the Clouds and Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story are two of the new movies already announced for Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas event later this year. Finding Mr. Christmas will be returning for a second season. The Way Home is coming back for Season 4.

Scroll down to check out all the solo as well as a couple group shots of B.J. Britt, Erin Cahill, Heather Hemmens, Tyler Hynes, Will Kemp, Chyler Leigh, Luke Macfarlane, and Holland Roden.