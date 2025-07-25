Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Richard Goodall won over the hearts of millions when he was a contestant on Season 19 of America’s Got Talent. The school janitor shocked viewers with his unexpectedly exceptional voice and went on to be voted the winner of the show.

Now, it’s been more than a year since that groundbreaking moment. So, what is Goodall up to today? Is he still working as a janitor? Scroll down for everything we know.

What is Richard Goodall doing now?

Goodall returned home to Indiana after his AGT win, and has been booking more and more performances in the months since. For the most part, the performances have been local.

In June, Goodall traveled to Nashville and teased that he was working on music. “Wow, what an amazing time I had in Nashville! So many things happening behind the scenes that I can tell you about soon!” Goodall captioned a photo from the trip. He later posted a photo of himself in the studio captioned, “It’s been a ‘Long Time Coming’ Stay tuned…”

Is Richard Goodall still a janitor?

Yes, Goodall still holds his job as a janitor at West Vigo Middle School, and he has no plans to retire. Even amid his budding music career, Goodall wants to continue working at the school.

“I’m still at the school,” he told NBC in June 2025. “But things are going on behind the scenes, you know, some concerts are popping up. A lot of amazing things are just popping up, so I’ll continue to work at the school until, you know, I can’t anymore.”

He posted a photo of himself cleaning the cafeteria at the school in July 2025. “Cafeteria getting some love today!” he captioned the shot.

It was a viral video of Goodall singing in the school hallways that got him on AGT in the first place. And while he told WTHR that the students were “freaking out” after his AGT win, he added, “They see me every day, so it’s kind of like, they still remember me from the show, but they see me every day. So the fame is starting to wear off, I guess. I don’t necessarily call it fame, but they, you know, most people do, definitely here in Terre Haute, Indiana.”

Is Richard Goodall married?

Yes, Goodall got married amid his time on America’s Got Talent. He tied the knot with Angie Vanoven in September 2024, just one day after performing in the AGT finals.

Goodall shared the news on Facebook at the time, writing, “As of 3pm pacific time Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall.” In a subsequent post, he added, “An amazing night day and night last night married to my love with my agt family attending and we got the pleasure of eating in Malibu on the beach at moonshadows! So blessed and eternally grateful. Angie and Richard.”

