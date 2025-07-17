Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Ten months after Richard Goodall won Season 19 of America’s Got Talent, fans are still learning more about the lovable janitor. In a recent Facebook post, Goodall praised his wife, Angie Vanoven, and referenced some information from his childhood that he doesn’t often speak about.

“This amazing woman continues to change my life for the better!” Goodall wrote, before launching into his adoption story. “As an infant I was adopted and never told the story of my biological parents and family. Angie continues to support me in all areas of life. Love you more than you can ever know!”

Fans were extremely supportive in the comments section, letting Goodall know how happy they are for him that he was able to find Vanoven.

“Happy you and Angie found each other! That’s living the good life!!” one person wrote. Someone else said, “You are so blessed,” and another person added, “Awww, Richard, you and Angie are blessed to have each other.”

Goodall and Vanoven tied the knot in September 2024, just one day after he performed in the finals of AGT. “As of 3pm pacific time Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall!” he wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of his and his wife’s wedding bands.

He followed that up with another post, writing, “An amazing night day and night last night married to my love with my agt family attending and we got the pleasure of eating in Malibu on the beach at moonshadows! So blessed and eternally grateful. Angie and Richard.”

Goodall, a school janitor, auditioned for AGT after a video of him singing in the hallways went viral. While he said he never had any aspirations to perform on such a large platform, he has done several concerts and public performances since his time on the talent competition show.

Coming up, he has a sold out show at Sugar Street on July 19. This September, he’s also due to hit the stage at Arcola Broomcorn Festival.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC