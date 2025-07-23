A deal was finally reached as South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone extended their overall deal with Paramount Global for another five years, with the show receiving an order for 50 new episodes.

In addition to the order, all 26 seasons of South Park will become available on Paramount+ for the first time. New episodes of the animated comedy will continue to premiere on Comedy Central, the show’s longtime home, before becoming available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. This moves the show from HBO Max, where it was previously streaming, though Paramount+ has streamed the odd special.

“Trey and I and the whole South Park crew are grateful for this extension and this deal,” Stone said. “We want to thank Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar for years of great partnership and are looking forward to continuing to make South Park for the next five years.”

The announcement follows news from July 2 that the premiere of South Park’s 27th season has been postponed to July 23, two weeks later than planned. As a result of the delay, the creators took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustrations in a post: “In response to the press release from Comedy Central about the change in the premiere date for South Park, Trey Parker & Matt Stone said — ‘This merger is a s**tshow and it’s f**king up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.’”

Parker and Stone accused incoming Paramount president Jeff Shell of interfering with their contract negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix.

South Park, Season 27 Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, 10/9c, Comedy Central