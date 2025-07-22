‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Desperate for Scott Riccardi to Do This

Jeopardy! Season 41 is quickly coming to a close. Scott Riccardi has made the last month of the season entertaining as he is now a 13-day champion with a total of $362,901, and now fans want him to end the season undefeated.

With only four games left, Scott Riccardi could win 17 games this season and go on to win even more in Season 42, but fans would have to wait until the show returns in September to see his reign continue. The Jeopardy! super champion cracked the top 20 all-time winnings and after his win on Monday, July 21, was in 13th place, above Adriana Harmeyer.

“I enjoy watching Scott play. The end of this season is this coming Friday, July 25. Hope he can win and be a ‘carryover’….” a Facebook user in the group Jeopardy! Fans Who Don’t Care Whose Hosting, commented.

“He’s so intelligent! I hope his winning streak continues!” said another.

“Is there no stopping him?” asked a third.

“We’re all Rooting for Scott Riccardi to finish out the week and Season,” another fan said.

“Love this guy – quiet and unassuming – brilliant and quick. Hope he goes far,” a fan wrote.

“Go Scott… It’s been a long time since we had a multi-game champion, and I’m loving it,” one last fan said.

Many others called him “terrific,” a “smarty pants,” and “amazing!”

However, some Jeopardy! fans think it is time for a new champion and think Riccardi has already won enough games. “I agree that he’s incredibly intelligent, but I’m tired of him and ready for someone else to win,” a Facebook user wrote.

“I’m ready for a new champion. He’s won enough. I feel sorry for anyone who has to play against him. I’d like to see someone else win some money. Plus, we know VERY LITTLE about his family, etc.” a fan said.

“I just have a feeling that a new champion is going to be crowned before the season officially ends Next Friday,” a fan posted.

“I hope so,” replied another. “Scott is boring.”

Before Scott Riccardi’s reign, there were numerous one-day champions for nearly two weeks straight.

Do you want Scott Riccardi’s reign to end or do you want him to try and be on host Ken Jennings‘ level? Let us know in the comments.