‘Jeopardy!’ Can Anyone Break One-Day Curse?

Jeopardy! fans love seeing contestants win multiple games, especially when they win enough to qualify for the Tournament of Champions or break a record for a long-game streak, cementing them in the game show‘s history. So, can anyone break the ongoing one-game curse?

Andrew Brigger, from Roseville, Minnesota, has a one-day total of $16,000, after beating one-day champion Bevin Blaber. He faced off against Emily Croke, from Denver, Colorado, and David Spelman, from Livingston, New Jersey, on Monday, June 23, to try and win his second game.

“How many more consecutive 1-time champions are we gonna see until someone finally breaks that curse?” a Reddit user asked. Apparently, one more because Brigger, a social studies teacher, lost his second game. The last game that wasn’t a single win was June 12, where Matt Massie won his third game, but his reign was short, as he lost the next day. The only other person to win more than one game in June was Nikhil Joshi, who won two and competed in three.

It seemed like everything was going well for Brigger as he led by $800 by the time he found the Daily Double in the round. His opponents both had $0 and hadn’t answered one clue. He wagered $1,000 in “Historic U.S. Business.” The clue read, “The Bismarck Tribune shocked the nation with the first full account of this 1876 event in which one of its correspondents died.” Brigger correctly answered with “What is the Battle of Little Big Horn?” giving him a total of $1,800.

However, Brigger did not maintain the lead throughout the round. Spelman, a marketing strategist, took the lead with $5,800. Brigger was in second with $2,000. Croke, a stay-at-home mom, had $1,400.

Brigger’s luck did not turn around in Double Jeopardy. Spelman found the first DD on clue four with a lead of $8,600. In “Sunrise, Sunset,” he wagered $4,400, which still would have given him the lead if he got it wrong. The clue read, “Mt. Bromo is famous for its otherworldly sunrises; it’s one of this country’s more than 50 active volcanoes, more than any other country.” Spelman hesitated before answering, “What is Norway?” He was wrong and dropped down to $4,200. The correct answer was Indonesia.

However, by clue 15, Brigger was $200 away from first place. He found the last DD and wagered $6,000. In “Before and After,” the clue was, “Fruity dessert created at Brennan’s in New Orleans that had the 2011 hit song ‘Pumped Up Kicks.'” He didn’t give an answer and dropped down to $1,200, putting him in last place. The correct response was Bananas Foster the People.

By the end of the game, Croke led with $12,200, and Spelman had $6,600. The reigning champion was in last place with $2,000.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Collections.” The clue read, “In 1896, the Vassar-educated wife of this man wrote, ‘thousands of dollars may be paid for a copy of Shakespeare.'” Only one player got the right answer, which was “Who is (Henry Clay) Folger?” That was Croke’s answer, and she wagered $1,001, giving her a final total of $13,201. Brigger answered, “Who is Smith?” He didn’t bet any money, giving him $2,000. Spelman answered, “Who is Rockefeller?” He wagered $5,601, dropping down to $999.

Croke will be back on Tuesday, June 24, for her second game, but can she break the curse?

