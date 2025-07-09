This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has a new superstar in its midst as Scott Riccardi emerges as the latest champ, ending a long drought. The 25-year-old engineer has been on a hot streak since defeating Jason Singer on July 3, racking up one-day winnings of $17,600.

Known for his rapid-fire responses, entertaining college anecdotes, and fearless Daily Double wagers, Riccardi is quickly becoming a fan favorite. And no wonder, as his charisma and charm are matched only by his sharp intellect.

Will Riccardi make his own mark on the long-running game show? Only time will tell. But before we find out, here are six things you should know about the new Jeopardy! champion.

He is the first player since 2023 to win over $50k in one game

Riccardi is the first player since Ben Chan on May 15, 2023, to win over $50,000 in one regular-season play of Jeopardy! On July 4, 2025, in his second appearance as returning champ, Riccardi won a grand total of $50,400 for one game.

He has a wealth of tech knowledge thanks to his background

Riccardi graduated from Rutgers University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, where he concentrated on mechanical and 3D design. After earning his degree, he began his career at the Rutgers Center for Advanced Energy Systems as an undergraduate staff engineer, focusing on energy efficiency.

He went on to work at RePowered Inc., a company in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar technologies, where he served as a solar project and product development engineer. He later transitioned into a design engineer role.

Currently, Riccardi works as a support engineer specializing in security and life safety systems.

He is known for his innovative problem-solving techniques

When Riccardi was locked out of his house in college, he needed to get the notice of his roommates, but seemed unable to. After trying various methods, including calling them, texting them, and throwing rocks at the windows, he came up with an ingenious plan that used his tech skills.

“I realized I could stream my phone to the TV, so I figured, how can I convey a whimsical predicament? So I picked the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme, at full volume,” he shared on Jeopardy!. “When that didn’t work, I realized I would be more direct with this. So I picked that clip of Eric Andre at the fence screaming, ‘Let me in!’ And that didn’t work, but it would have been terrifying had it [worked].”

He had a Jeopardy! themed birthday party

For his 25th birthday, two friends took him out to brunch, and when he returned, they surprised him with a custom Jeopardy! board. The mastermind behind the celebration even dressed as the late, great Alex Trebek (wig included).

“We competed in a bunch of games,” recalled Riccardi on the game show. “I wasn’t allowed to answer any of the questions that were about me. And the winner was awarded a framed photo of me piping pastry cream in a very stressful situation.”

He gained infamy at his college for an amateur modeling moment

“So for my first week of college, there was a whole carnival out on the quad for my dorms, and there was a bunch of free stuff, inflatable bouncy castle-type things. And there was free cherry Italian ice, which of course, I partook of,” recalled Riccardi. “And a few weeks later, imagine my surprise when, emblazoned across the very front page of our school website is a little international student thing, where they use that [picture] as a stock photo, and my mouth was completely red from cherry Italian ice.”

“Like, a gory scene?” asked Ken Jennings.

“Like a transfer student from Transylvania,” remarked the Jeopardy! champ.

The New Jersey native let down his home state when he missed a Sopranos question

On the July 7 episode of Jeopardy!, contestants were given the clue: “Ten years in prison have not accomplished any rehabilitation for Richie Aprile in Season 2 of this show.” The clue even featured an image of actor David Proval. Any HBO fanatic worth their weight in pasta knew the answer was The Sopranos, but the show may have been before the time of Somerville, New Jersey native Scott Riccardi, who opted not to respond.

“None of them knowing The Sopranos answer shocked me and probably the Jeopardy! staff as well since it was a top of the board clue,” posted one Redditor.

“Jersey guy should’ve known it,” wrote another fan.

“How are you from New Jersey and on Jeopardy! and not getting a Sopranos question right?,” wrote one fan on X.

