Al Roker Reveals Heartwarming Reason Behind His Recent ‘Today’ Absences

Al Roker made the most of his time off from NBC’s Today.

The weatherman has been absent from the morning talk show since Thursday, July 17, with his third hour of Today cohost Dylan Dreyer filling in for him on the show’s earlier hours. After once again missing Today on Monday, July 21, Roker took to Instagram to reveal the actual reason behind his recent hiatus.

“We had a great time celebrating Nick Roker’s 23rd birthday in Bermuda this weekend,” Roker wrote alongside photos of himself, his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son on vacation. “The folks at the @thelorenhotels Pink Beach were lovely and had a great #oldskool meal at @tommoorestavern Can’t wait to go back.”

Roker’s post included snaps from the family’s entire journey, from an airport selfie to Nick posing with birthday decorations in his hotel room to the trio smiling for family photos on the beach.

Roberts shared similar pics in her own Instagram post, which she captioned, “Birthday blessings and joy! #happybday.”

Roker welcomed his eldest daughter, Courtney, with his ex-wife, Alice Bell, in 1987. After tying the knot with Roberts in 1995, the couple went on to welcome their daughter, Leila, in 1998 and Nick in 2002.

Roker celebrated his son’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute on Friday, July 18. “Happy Birthday to this guy. Hard to believe he is 23! Here’s a look at those 23 years,” he wrote alongside a montage of photos of Nick from over the years set to “Happy Birthday” by Lenny Kravitz. “So very proud of the young man he has become. We love you, Nicholas!!”

Roberts shared more past and present pics of Nick in an Instagram birthday tribute of her own. “This kid. This beautiful son of mine is 23!!!” she gushed in the caption. “Today We celebrate the joy, the love, the pure heart you bring to everything ! How lucky are we to be on this journey with you, Nick. Happy birthday dear heart! Please help me shower our special guy with birthday wishes!!”

Prior to the birthday trip, Nick joined his famous father behind the scenes of his recent SiriusXM TODAY Show Radio interview with Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

“Wow, a super afternoon at @siriusxm with @rachelbrosnahan and David Corenswet! Tune in tomorrow at 1pm for a fun conversation about all things @superman One,” Roker captioned a July 10 Instagram selfie he and Nick took with the actors. “[Nick] was on the control room as part of the team for his internship.”

