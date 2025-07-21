Dylan Dreyer Appears on ‘Today’ After Announcing Split From Husband Brian Fichera

Everything was business as usual for Dylan Dreyer on the Monday, July 21, episode of Today.

Dreyer kicked off her week on the NBC morning show just three days after announcing she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had called it quits. The meteorologist did not address her split while filling in for Al Roker and Carson Daly on Monday and appeared not to be wearing her wedding ring.

Dreyer was one of several Today personalities filling in for many absent cohosts. Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett joined Savannah Guthrie at the news desk in place of Craig Melvin on the show’s first two hours and later joined Dreyer and NBC News’ Savannah Sellers on the third hour of Today. (Guthrie and Willie Geist also took over for Jenna Bush Hager on Monday’s Today With Jenna & Friends.)

Dreyer has been filling in for Roker since Thursday, July 17. It was shortly after the show’s Friday, July 18, episode that she took to Instagram to share her unexpected relationship update with fans.

“For many years I have shared my family with you all – the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” she wrote. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

She continued, “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

The comments on Dreyer’s Instagram announcement were turned off, but several fans took to social media to send their well-wishes. “Divorcing with 3 little kids is just incredibly bad parenting,” one X user posted on Friday. “Speaking from experience, when my ex and I divorced, my kids were 2 and 8 and it destroyed them. You can say you’ll coparent but it never works that way. My prayers for these sweet boys.”

Another fan wrote, “It happens. Hopefully all will be respectful and focus on the kids,” while a different user added, “Good luck to your family. My husband and I divorced and remained close until his death last year. It can be done and I believe you when you say you’ll remain friends.”

“​​This is so sad to hear. Be strong Dylan,” a separate fan tweeted. Another person posted, “Awww so surprised and sad to see this 😢 Still love them both!”

Dreyer and Fichera tied the knot in 2012 and went on to welcome three sons together — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3. Though their split timeline is unknown, Dreyer paid tribute to Fichera with a sweet Father’s Day Instagram post last month.

“Took the kids to the @redsox game…in the living room. But we needed tickets,” she captioned a selfie they took with their three kids. “Happy Father’s Day Bri!!”