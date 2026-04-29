‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer & Al Roker Share Hilarious Photos as They Get Stuck at Airport

What To Know Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker experienced significant travel delays while traveling to Springfield, Missouri, for the third hour of Today‘s special Route 66 episode.

Dreyer documented the crew’s prolonged airport wait and sleep-deprived arrival via social media.

Today‘s Route 66 episode — airing on Thursday, April 30 — will feature appearances from John Goodman and Chris Janson.

Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker ran into some road bumps while traveling for the third hour of Today‘s upcoming Route 66 episode.

Dreyer and Roker were absent from Today’s Wednesday, April 29, episode, with Weekend Today‘s Angie Lassman filling in for the pair. Wednesday’s episode of the third hour of Today, which featured Dreyer and Roker, was prerecorded.

While things were business as usual at Today‘s Studio 1A, it took Dreyer and Roker longer than expected to reach their final destination of Springfield, Missouri. “We’re still in the airport…” Dreyer captioned a Tuesday, April 28, Instagram Story pic of herself and Today crew members waiting at a New York airport gate.

In another post, she added, “We’re so bored, it’s gotten to the point I’m sharing videos of the kids with @alroker … and @yoyosafe is…dancing?” The upload featured a photo of Dreyer showing Roker her phone screen, while a coworker appeared to bust a move in the background. (Dreyer shares her three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty — with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera.)

In follow-up posts, Dreyer shared more snaps of herself and the Today gang killing time at the airport, from napping on chairs to collecting free toothbrushes from Delta Air Lines. “Now everyone is just delirious…@alroker starting a clap as I return from the dang bathroom,” she captioned a funny video of Roker and the crew applauding her as she came back from a bathroom visit.

In an early-morning Instagram Story post on Wednesday, Dreyer revealed that the Today staff had finally arrived in Missouri at 3 a.m. local time.

Weekend Today co-anchor Laura Jarrett also arrived in Missouri to fill in for Craig Melvin during the special episode, which will air on Thursday, April 30. “Shoutout to the team that makes us look awake after just a few hours of sleep! @getrusso_ @makeupby_vadee @laurajarrett,” Dreyer captioned an Instagram mirror selfie on Wednesday with Jarrett and their makeup artists.

The third hour of Today‘s special episode in Springfield — a.k.a. the “birthplace of Route 66” — is sponsored by The Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission. “We are going to take you along for an incredible tour of everything the city has to offer: the local food, music, stories that made Route 66 famous,” Dreyer shared on the show’s March 30 episode.

The episode will feature an appearance from actor (and Missouri State University alum) John Goodman, as well as a performance from Missouri native country singer Chris Janson.

“Come on down. We’re gonna have a great time…” Roker said on Monday, April 27, to which Dreyer jokingly added, “Without Craig.”

Fans shared their excitement for the episode via social media. “Welcome to Springy!!!” one person commented underneath a clip from Monday’s show on Today‘s official Instagram page. Another stated, “We can’t wait! Welcome to Springfield.” Someone else shared, “See y’all Thursday! Can’t wait to welcome you to 417-land.”

Third hour of Today, Weekdays, 9am, NBC