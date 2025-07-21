Is Ty Pennington Leaving HGTV Amid Show Cancellations? He Says…

Amid the cancellation of several HGTV shows, Ty Pennington is setting the record straight on where he stands with the network.

Pennington seemingly confused fans with his latest Instagram post, as some users interpreted a video of him standing in front of the Brooklyn Bridge with a suitcase as an announcement that he was leaving HGTV. “A quiet place ✨ #findingsolitudeinthecity,” Pennington captioned the Friday, July 18, post.

In the post’s comments, one fan wrote, “Ty come back boi we need you lol! Don’t you pack up and leave us all up in here. You need to come back and remodel somethin! We love you! My husband said come on son bring it!”

Pennington assured the user that he’s not leaving HGTV anytime soon in a reply to the comment, writing, “I’m not leavin! I just travel light 😂.”

He responded to another fan comment underneath the post, which read, “Ty … I can’t put into words about HGTV … they took your show and replaced it with the same show…. you have a fan base for years… Where one door closes more will open…For now rest… enjoy some free time.. This is far from over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Pennington (@thetypennington)

Pennington replied, “It’s definitely not over 🤗😉.” In another Instagram comment reply, Pennington told another follower that there was “no special hidden meaning” in his Brooklyn Bridge post, but rather the clip was “just a fun photo op 🤗.”

He continued to clarify the exit speculation in a Saturday, July 19, Instagram Story post. “I fear I may have unknowingly confused some people with my post yesterday 🙈,” he told his followers, per EntertainmentNow. “To be clear, it’s just a photo- no hidden meaning and despite what you might have heard recently, I am still in fact with @hgtv and very much look forward to start filming again in September 🤗🎥 #stillkickin.”

Pennington — who did not reveal what project he will be filming this fall — is one of many HGTV stars affected by the network’s recent slew of cancellations. After shows such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer got the axe last month, Alison Victoria revealed earlier this month that her and Pennington’s series Battle on the Beach would not be returning for Season 5.

“I get it, right? It’s a lot of content to try to put into 42 minutes, but where is it, like, where’s the great editing? You’ll lose a show that way, I truly believe that,” she shared on the July 1 episode of her Pap Smear Podcast. “And Battle on the Beach did not get picked back up, which is sad because it was like adult spring break.”

Last week, it was reported that two of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack‘s HGTV series, Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas, have also been canceled. Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday, July 15, that the exes’ other series with Heather Rae El Moussa, The Flip Off, will return for a second season but has not begun filming.