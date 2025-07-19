Station 19 alum Barrett Doss is going from the firehouse to the frontier as one of seven actors newly cast in Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie reboot.

Based on the same Laura Ingalls Wilder book series that inspired the hit 1970s television series of the name, the new Little House is “part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” as Netflix says in a logline for the show. The streamer adds that this Little House “offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

In a recurring role, Doss will play Emily Henderson, a “charming woman who excels at interacting with people and handling numbers, which enables her to run the General Store,” according to Deadline.

Doss starred as firefighter Victoria “Vic” Hughes across all seven seasons of Grey’s Anatomy’s firefighter spinoff Station 19 and guest-starred as the character in 10 episodes of Grey’s. Her other TV credits include one-off appearances in 30 Rock and Person of Interest, a recurring role on Iron Fist, and the TV movie The Noel Diary.

Fellow Station 19 veterans cheered the news of Doss’ Little House casting after she shared the news on Instagram. “That’s my Barrett!” Jason George commented. Stefania Spampinato and Boris Kodjoe, meanwhile, added clapping emoji.

The other actors set to recur on the new Little House are Mary Holland (Nightbitch), Rebecca Amzallag (Titans), Michael Hough (Obituary), Kowen Cadorath (SkyMed), Thosh Collins (Echo), and Maclean Fish (Shoresy), Deadline adds.

Holland will play town busybody Jemma James, and Hough will play Eli James, Jemma’s railroad-worker husband. Amzallag will play Lacey Aubert, a widowed outcast and bar owner. Fish will play Adam Scott, a young man seemingly unaccustomed to hardship. Cadorath will play Caleb, a quiet teen Emily hires at the store. And Collin will play Louis, a good-natured cousin of White Sun (played by previously-announced star Alyssa Wapanatǎhk).

The show’s main cast also includes Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald as Charles and Caroline Ingalls, respectively, Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, and Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls.

Little House on the Prairie, TBD, Netflix