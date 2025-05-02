Casting for the Little House on the Prairie reboot is underway! Three months after Netflix announced that it would be rebooting the beloved show, which originally ran from 1974 to 1983, the first casting news has been confirmed.

Filming for the reboot has not begun yet, so there will still be some time before it hits the streamer, but TV Insider rounded up everything to know about the show so far, including who will be playing young Laura Ingalls!

When does the Little House on the Prairie reboot premiere?

A premiere date has not been confirmed, but filming is rumored to be taking place during the summer and fall of 2025, which means we can likely expect a 2026 premiere on Netflix.

Who is Laura Ingalls in the Little House on the Prairie reboot?

Netflix announced that 10-year-old Alice Halsey will be playing Laura Ingalls in the reboot. The role was originated by Melissa Gilbert, who was also 10 when she began starring on the show.

Fans may recognize Halsey from Lessons in Chemistry, where she played Elizabeth Zott’s (Brie Larson) daughter, Madeline Zott. She was just 7 years old at the time.

Halsey has also starred in the animated series Kindergarten: The Musical on Disney Jr., and is currently starring as Rachel Black on Days of Our Lives. She also guest-starred on NBC’s Night Court. “Alice loves reading, writing, drawing, singing, playing piano, playing with friends and older sister, and making people laugh,” her bio says.

The character of Laura is the “window into this adventure,” according to Netflix. “An American icon in waiting. Forget your modern ideas of childhood — the stakes are high for children living in the 19th century. They have responsibilities — and freedoms — that seem extraordinary in this era of helicopter parenting. Mixed in with small pleasures and petty disputes with her older sister are true feats of survival and bravery. She is observant, tender, strong-willed, hot-tempered.”

The description concludes, “She resists the bounds of 19th-century ladylike behavior — she likes to run barefoot and feel the sun on her face. She is curious and optimistic and fearless, like her father; resourceful and hardworking and honest, like her mother. She is quick to call out anyone who is cruel or unjust. She loves fiercely and unapologetically and is utterly devoted to her dog, Jack. She rubs some adults the wrong way — too many hard questions, too much personality, too much energy — but to the people who matter, she’s a bright light. She absorbs every detail she sees around her, collecting them for stories she will someday share with the world.”

Who else is in the Little House on the Prairie reboot cast?

No other cast members have been confirmed yet.

The original series starred Michael Landon and Karen Grassle as the parents of the Ingalls family, Charles and Caroline, and Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, and twins Lindsay Greenbush and Sydney Greenbush as daughters Laura, Mary, and Carrie.

What is Little House on the Prairie about?

The show is based on the book series written by Laura Ingalls Wilder about a family living on a farm in Minnesota from the 1870s to 1890s.

“Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier,” the logline for the show says.

The reboot is expected to take inspiration from the books, rather than the original show. “It’s not really like a reboot, they’re not going back to Walnut Grove,” Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, told ReMIND. “They’re not going to have Doc Baker and Miss Beadle, and they’re certainly not going to have Al Burton and all the people who were made up for the show. It’s going back to the books.”

She added, “As strange as it may sound, Laura Ingalls’ books and Little House on the Prairie may be one of those things that is eternal and it’s just giong to keep happening. It’s kind of like you have the multiverse, the superhero multiverse. … This is like that. This is part of the Laura Ingalls Wilder multiverse.”

Little House on the Prairie, TBD, Netflix