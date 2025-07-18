Big Brother fans can always expect the unexpected from their favorite reality show. The schedule for Season 27 has changed so much already, with 90-minute episodes for the premiere and on Wednesdays. Now, Big Brother is changing their schedule again for August and September.

According to BBUS2025 News on X, which was retweeted by Big Brother Network, the show’s reliable update account, the show will still air on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, but some times and lengths are changing. There is even a special episode on a different day of the week.

Right now, episodes air on Sunday and Thursday at 8pm for one hour and on Wednesdays at 8pm for 90 minutes.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, August 24 at 8/7c (two-hour episode)

Tuesday, Septepmber 9 at 8/7c (special night, more information to come later)

Wednesday, Sep1tember 7 at 8/7c (two-hour episode)

Sunday, September 21 at 10/9c (special time)

Wednesday, September 24 at 10/9c (special time)

Sunday, September 28 at 8:30/7:30c (two-hour finale)

These longer episodes and special nights most likely mean double evictions, more twists, and more drama. Plus, Big Brother: Unlocked is set to air on alternating Fridays and will feature all-star contestants who’ll “offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances, and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.”

The schedule change in September syncs with football starting back up. It delays shows or pushes them to another night, typically. Other CBS shows begin their new seasons in September as well, which can interfere with the summer shows still airing.

As of right now, no July episodes are being affected, and this change won’t come until the end of August, but check back for updates.

This season has already delivered lots of surprises and twists. Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly came back into the house. Her appearance came after the masked figure called the Mastermind was revealed to the houseguests. The Mastermind revealed he had an accomplice among the 17 houseguests, and if they could figure them out, they would be evicted from the game immediately. Ultimately, the houseguests did not figure out that it was Amy, and she got to be the 17th houseguest.

What do you think of the schedule change? Let us know in the comments.