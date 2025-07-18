Acapulco star Eugenio Derbez was the featured guest on Friday’s (July 18) live episode of The View, and the actor talked about his ire over the recent treatment of Latinos in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Throughout the summer, the city became the site of much conflict after anti-deportation protests were met with military force by the president, who sent both members of both the National Guard and the U.S. Marines to the city in response to demonstrations.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the kids crying when they see they’re taking away their mom or their dad. I just can’t stand it. It’s heartbreaking,” he said of the ICE raids that took place in L.A. and other cities across the country. He later reflected on how the city has been affected by the threat of deportation raids, saying, “The last few weeks, L.A. is like a ghost town. The weekends, it’s empty. Everything is empty: the parks, the malls… A lot of restaurants have closed because there are no waiters or cooks, so it’s affecting the economy, too.”

Derbez then added, “Not having papers doesn’t make us criminals. How can we be criminals when we’re working 14 hours a day to send money back home?”

When asked about his favorite part of doing the show, ending with Season 4, which debuts on Apple TV+ on June 23, he said, “What I love most about this show is that I am able to show and I’m proud of showing this different side of Mexico, the positive side, a side that we don’t see enough. I am tired of watching the news, and every time they talk about Mexico, the only thing they say is cartels, drugs, violence, and we’re much more than that. Of course, we are. We are full of beautiful people, great art, warm, hard-working people. We are honest. We are loyal, like help you move on a Sunday loyal. We are not criminals.”

He then went on to add, “We are here in this country because we are trying to fulfill a dream… sometimes, we are fleeing from violence. So we are the people who’s building your houses. We are the people who’s raising your kids and still dancing after a 14-hour shift, despite everything that has happened lately. I feel that it is very important, even despite being targeted, despite being deported, despite being called criminals, the first to show up when L.A. was burning down where the Mexican firefighters.”

Check out portions of his interview below.

Beloved Mexican actor and comedian @EugenioDerbez reflects on his beginnings in the industry and bringing his wildly successful career to Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/7EQM4tc1P4 — The View (@TheView) July 18, 2025