‘Acapulco’ Sets Premiere for Fourth & Final Season as Apple TV+ Unveils First Look Photos

Meaghan Darwish
Enrique Arrizon, Camila Perez, Rafael Cebrian, Jessica Collins, Cristo Fernandez,and Eugenio Derbez in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Acapulco

A big farewell to Acapulco‘s Las Colinas is nearing as Apple TV+ sets the fourth and final season premiere for its bilingual hit comedy.

The colorful and exciting series set in the present day and the 1980s will wrap things up when the latest chapter kicks off this summer. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Acapulco‘s fourth season, ranging from the return date to first-look photos featuring the talented cast. And stay tuned for more on Season 4 as we approach the premiere in the weeks ahead.

When does Acapulco Season 4 premiere?

Acapulco Season 4 premieres Wednesday, July 23, with two episodes on Apple TV+. Additional installments will drop on a weekly basis on the streaming platform.

Does Acapulco Season 4 have a trailer?

No, Acapulco Season 4 doesn’t have a trailer yet, but there are several first-look photos of the ensemble below. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for the trailer as we approach Season 4’s premiere.

Who stars in Acapulco Season 4?

Acapulco‘s final season features Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon reprising their leading roles as present-day and 1980s Máximo. They’ll be joined by returning stars Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins, and Regina Orozco. Meanwhile, Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil, Cristo Fernández return in recurring roles with new recruits Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro.

What is Acapulco Season 4 about?

Acapulco Season 4 will see present-day Máximo (Derbez) working tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. Meanwhile, in 1986, young Máximo (Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to secure Las Colinas’s future when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels.”

What has been said about Acapulco Season 4?

“These four seasons have been magical,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. “Acapulco brought joy and heart to audiences around the world, and while saying goodbye is bittersweet, I’m so proud of what we created. From our incredible cast, writers, and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico’s culture, beauty, and warmth — it’s been an unforgettable ride.”

“We are so grateful to Eugenio Derbez, Apple, Lionsgate, and all of our producing partners for the four amazing seasons we got to do of Acapulco,” said executive producers Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne. “This show has been a true miracle in the vast TV landscape – a bilingual, feel-good comedy with a predominantly Latin cast. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with this incredible cast, crew, and writers every single day. This family that we all created together will be deeply missed.”

Acapulco, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, Apple TV+

Enrrique Arrizon and Camila Perez in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Máximo and Julia (Camila Perez) share a sweet moment.

Fernando Carsa in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Memo (Fernando Carsa) looks excited.

Rafael Cebrian, Jessica Collins, and Chord Overstreet in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Is Diane (Jessica Collins) infiltrating Las Colinas following her removal from the hotel last season? It appears she is engaged in some covert meeting with Hector (Rafael Cebrián) and Chad (Chord Overstreet).

Chord Overstreet in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Chad takes a moment to apply sunscreen.

Carlos Corona and Vanessa Bauche in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Esteban (Carlos Corona) and Nora (Vanessa Bauche) are back for more shenanigans.

Regina Reynoso in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Máximo’s sister Sara (Regina Reynoso) is also returning.

Eugenio Derbez in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Grown up Máximo looks contemplative.

Enrique Arrizon and Keyla Monterroso Mejia in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

In the ’80s, Máximo appears to take a meeting alongside Memo’s sister Dulce (Keyla Monterroso Mejia).

Fernando Carsa in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Memo looks panicked while holding a headless doll.

Jaime Camil in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Jaime Camil reprises his role as Alejandro Vera.

Rafael Cebrian and Jessica Collins in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Hector and Diane appears to be going strong after making their relationship official last season.

Cristo Fernandez and Eugenio Derbez in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

Gustavo (Cristo Fernández) and father-in-law Máximo gear up for the reopening of Las Colinas in the present day.

Omar Chaparro and Eugenio Derbez in 'Acapulco' Season 4
Apple TV+

New recurring star Omar Chaparro goes toe-to-toe with Máximo.

