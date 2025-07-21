‘Acapulco’ First Look: Chad Complains to Máximo About Changes at Las Colinas (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Acapulco is almost back for its fourth and final season at Apple TV+ as the bilingual comedy prepares to wrap up Máximo’s grand story, both past and present.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the latest chapter, Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) is confronted with the changes taking place at Las Colinas in 1986, which is now under the control of Alejandro Vera (Jaime Camil). Chad (Chord Overstreet) comes to Máximo about concerns over the changes that are limiting the staff, as seen in the video above.

“Hermingo, I gotta tell you, I’m getting a lot of pushback on these new guidelines,” Chad tells Máximo, who is now in charge of operations at the hotel after Season 3’s finale saw Don Pablo (Damián Alcázar) removed from his position as well as owner Diane Davies (Jessica Collins).

“They aren’t allowing the staff to do the jobs they normally do,” Chad complains again to Máximo, who sees just how much the new guidelines from Vera are impeding the staff’s usual operations when pool boy Hector (Rafael Cebrián) begins to dance for the guests but stops himself.

Chord Overstreet and Enrique Arrizon in 'Acapulco' Season 4

Apple TV+

“Everything Vera’s doing is horrible for morale, which is why I’ve implemented an open-door policy,” Chad further explains to Máximo. “Employees can vent and complain to me anytime they want. I’ve already helped Augusto and Adriana deal with the stress and anger after they were let go,” he adds.

For those wondering, Augusto (Rodrigo Urquidi) and Adriana (Rossana De León) are the pool singers who have been staples at the hotel since Season 1. “He fired them, too?” Máximo exclaims, before asking, “Who’s singing?”

The answer will surprise you. Check out the full clip, above, and don’t miss the newest season of Acapulco as Máximo attempts to bring Las Colinas back to its former glory in the present day and maintain its magic in the 1980s.

Acapulco, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, Apple TV+ 

