It’s an extra special night at Las Colinas in the penultimate installment of Acapulco, aptly titled “The Winner Takes It All,” which sees the resort host the Miss Universe Pageant, but there’s a bit of a sticky situation, particularly for guest star Jack McBrayer.

The performer, beloved for his various roles, including Kenneth on NBC‘s former comedy 30 Rock, is stepping into the shoes of a pageant host, as he portrays Bill Baylor in an exclusive sneak peek. As he goes on with the show, Las Colinas is struggling to get the air conditioning up and running like normal as attendees and Bill melt under the lights of the event.

“Thanks for helping fix the A/C, Paco,” Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) tells the resort’s handiman. “You saved me,” he adds.

“Please, you saved me. My wife said I wasn’t allowed to see the swimsuit competition,” Paco (Ramón Álvarez) responds bluntly. But as the men enter the event space, Máximo notices the A/C hasn’t really kicked in yet. “It’s an old machine,” Paco reassures, telling Máximo to “give it a second.”

But perhaps Bill doesn’t have another second as the host sweats his way through announcements. “Folks, we’re getting closer to crowning our queen, so top off your martinis and tell your wives that you love them, because coming up next, we’ll meet our gorgeous semifinalists,” Bill says to the audience, before reintroducing himself as Bill Baylor, former Mr. Oklahoma.

“I know you’ll miss this pretty face, but don’t worry, I’ll see you in a few,” the host reassures as his words taper off before he rushes for a much-needed glass of water. Will he get the hydration he needs? Fans will have to tune in to find out. In the meantime, check out the hilarious exclusive clip above, and catch McBrayer in the penultimate episode of Acapulco as it arrives on Apple TV+.

Acapulco, Season 4, Wednesdays, Apple TV+