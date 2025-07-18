CBS Colbert ‘Late Show’ Cancellation Blasted by Kimmel, Andy Cohen & More

The cancelation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is still causing shockwaves in the world of entertainment and beyond, with the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen, and others blasting CBS for its decision.

Colbert broke the shocking news to viewers while recording his show on Thursday (July 17), saying he was informed by bosses at CBS and Paramount the night before that The Late Show would be ending in May 2026.

“It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of the Late Show on CBS,” the long-time late-night host said as the studio audience booed. “I’m not being replaced, this is all just going away.”

After the news spread, several celebrities and politicians weighed in on the surprising news, including fellow late-night host Kimmel. The ABC star took to his Instagram Story, writing, “Love you Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

Watch What Happens Live host Cohen also weighed in on the situation on the red carpet for the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. “I think it’s a sad day for late-night television,” he told Deadline. “I think it’s a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He’s going to have an incredible next chapter.”

Cohen continued, “I can’t believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I’m stunned. He’s one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show.”

After noting how he spent ten years working at CBS, which he described as a “powerhouse in late-night television,” the Bravo star reiterated, “It’s sad for CBS, really.”

Others also commented on Instagram, including The Late Show band leader Jon Batiste, who wrote of Colbert, “The greatest to ever do it. ”

“Love you Stephen. This is absolute bulls***, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows. ✊😡💔”, added Severance star Adam Scott.

“My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless. Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world,” said filmmaker Judd Apatow.

Over on X, Severance director Ben Stiller added, “Sorry to hear @CBS is canceling one of the best shows they have. Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best.”

While CBS cited financial reasons for the cancelation, others have speculated the decision was made due to Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s recent settlement with President Donald Trump. This comes amid Paramount Global’s proposed merger with Skydance Media, which requires regulatory approval from the Trump administration.

Sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on X, “I’m not crazy for thinking that this was related to Colbert criticizing the network, am I? Also something I’ve thought about — Trump put pressure on CBS to cancel Colbert.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who opened an investigation in May into whether Paramount was engaging in bribery with Trump, also questioned the motives behind the axing. “CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery,” she wrote on X. “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Sen. Adam Schiff noted, “Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled. If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better.”

What do you think about CBS canceling The Late Show?