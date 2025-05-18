The first season finale of Doctor Odyssey was a satisfying adventure for the new medical series.

In it, Max (Joshua Jackson) survived an earthquake, a tsunami, and a building collapse due to an aftershock. Avery (Phillipa Soo) flew solo on a major procedure and decided she was in love with Max after all, effectively ending her fling with Tristan (Sean Teale) and the love triangle altogether. Plus, Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) put his career on the line to save his crew and passengers left on shore, and the entire team banded together to save him from being fired by the corporate owners of the cruise liner.

As much as the finale did reveal about what’s next for its beloved medical crew, there were still quite a few open ends on Doctor Odyssey, so here’s a look at the burning questions we’re left with while we wait for news of whether it’ll be back for Season 2.