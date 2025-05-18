‘Doctor Odyssey’: 8 Burning Questions We Have for Season 2

Amanda Bell
DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHot Tub WeekÓ - Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery receives troubling news, Max and Tristan step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain MasseyÕs stress takes a physical toll. THURSDAY, APRIL 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Doctor Odyssey

The first season finale of Doctor Odyssey was a satisfying adventure for the new medical series.

In it, Max (Joshua Jackson) survived an earthquake, a tsunami, and a building collapse due to an aftershock. Avery (Phillipa Soo) flew solo on a major procedure and decided she was in love with Max after all, effectively ending her fling with Tristan (Sean Teale) and the love triangle altogether. Plus, Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) put his career on the line to save his crew and passengers left on shore, and the entire team banded together to save him from being fired by the corporate owners of the cruise liner.

As much as the finale did reveal about what’s next for its beloved medical crew, there were still quite a few open ends on Doctor Odyssey, so here’s a look at the burning questions we’re left with while we wait for news of whether it’ll be back for Season 2.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - “The Wave, Part 2” - When Max’s transmission goes silent, he and Barry seek refuge in an abandoned church while Tristan takes charge of The Odyssey. With time running out, Avery leads a high-stakes rescue mission to find Max. THURSDAY, MAY 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) PHILLIPA SOO, JOSHUA JACKSON
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Will Max and Avery stay together?

Avery’s decision to profess her love to Max came after he was endangered, but before that, she was insistent that she did not feel the same. Was it just a spur-of-the-moment emotional burst, or was her declaration there the real deal? And since so much of their connection has been built on the close-quarters situation of crew-ing the Odyssey, will they be able to survive the long distance when she heads off to medical school?

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHot Tub WeekÓ - Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery receives troubling news, Max and Tristan step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain MasseyÕs stress takes a physical toll. THURSDAY, APRIL 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) PHILLIPA SOO
Disney / Tina Thorpe

How will Avery perform in medical school?

On the Odyssey, Avery has proven to be exceptionally talented at providing emergency treatments to patients — with a variety of different cases at play. But will she have the same successes in medical school, where she’ll have to start from the beginning? 

Sean Teale in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Will Tristan continue his sobriety journey?

The finale also revealed that Tristan, perhaps in response to finding out about Max’s love confession to Avery, spent the night getting drunk and woke up hungover. Tristan’s drinking became an issue earlier in the season, and he declared himself “sober curious” while trying to dial back on the booze. So has it gotten out of hand again?

Laura Harrier and Sean Teale in Doctor Odyssey - 'Wellness Week'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Will Tristan and Vivian get back together?

Before Tristan agreed to have a physical-only relationship with Avery, he’d been in a casual romance with Vivian Montgomery (Laura Harrier), and he only ended it because she wanted to take things to the next level. Now that Avery is theoretically out of the picture for him, will he give it another go with the chef?

Joshua Jackson and Sean Teale in Doctor Odyssey - Crew Week
Disney / Tina Thorpe

How will Max and Tristan handle working together without Avery?

The two gents said they were okay and sealed it with a fist bump, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be resentments that creep up later on. Even if not, the two have always had Avery as a buffer for them, even just in work situations, so it’d be interesting to find out how they work together as a twosome (who’ve previously had a threesome, of course).

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHot Tub WeekÓ - Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery receives troubling news, Max and Tristan step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain MasseyÕs stress takes a physical toll. THURSDAY, APRIL 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO, SEAN TEALE
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Will anyone new join the medical crew?

Then again, perhaps the Odyssey will hire someone new to join the medical crew in place of Avery when she leaves, and if so, we have to wonder how that person might adapt to the unique dynamic that exists in that infirmary — and how they might mix things up.

Shania Twain and Don Johnson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Sophisticated Ladies'
Disney / Tina Thorpe

Will Robert and Heather reconcile?

The captain got good news about his job, but there’s still the matter of his love life. After Heather (Shania Twain) lost their baby, she apparently ghosted him, and we haven’t heard anything about it since. So will she ever return to the ship to make a threepeat on the show?

Don Johnson in Doctor Odyssey - 'The Wave, Part 2'
Disney / Tina Thorpe

What other disasters can possibly be next?

Doctor Odyssey‘s first season managed to pack in a lot of different disasters. The earthquake and resulting tsunami in the two-part finale was just the latest major event episode of the show — previously, we’d seen disease epidemics, shark and orca attacks, a heist crossover, and more. We have to wonder what a Doctor Odyssey Season 2 would do to top all of that!

Doctor Odyssey




