‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall Is Dreaming of a Biopic – Here’s Who He Wants to Play Him

Richard Goodall is on top of the world after winning Season 19 of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night (September 24), and now the question is, what’s next?

Speaking to The U.S. Sun following his victory, the singing middle school janitor was asked if he’d be interested in a film about his life, similar to the productions made about Britain’s Got Talent winner Susan Boyle. The interviewer even suggested Zac Efron could play a younger Goodall.

“That would be cool,” Goodall said of the Efron suggestion before joking, “He’d probably have to put on a little weight, though.”

Joking aside, Goodall seemed up for the idea of a biopic, saying, “It sounds like fun. I’m willing to take on anything that comes our way.”

Goodall won the hearts of America on this season of AGT with his soulful renditions of “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Eye of the Tiger,” and “Faithfully.” He even got to perform with the rock band Journey on Tuesday night’s season finale.

“Richard’s life would be a magnificent film,” added Goodall’s newly wedded wife, Angie, hinting at a heartbreaking backstory that she said she “can’t put it out there for the world yet.”

“It is just life that has not been kind to Richard,” she shared, with Goodall adding, “I’ve had a hard time.”

As for who could play Angie in the potential biopic, she said, “It would probably have to be like Demi [Moore].”

“She’s a bada** and she’s had to be a bada** since she was a little kid,” she continued. “So she could probably relate to that a lot better. To everything you got to do to survive to get to this point right now.”

Goodall and Angie tied the knot on Wednesday, September 18, just days before the AGT Season 19 grand final. In an interview with TV Insider, Angie revealed she and Goodall will be combining their surnames, Vanowen and Goodall.

“We’ve combined our last names,” she revealed. “Our new legal name will be ‘VanGoodall.’ We’ll be ‘Richard and Angela VanGoodall.’”

As for the immediate future, Goodall told The U.S. Sun that he hopes to leave his home state of Indiana for somewhere warmer.

“The sky’s the limit. I had no expectations doing all this. And now look at me. We know we want to get a nice little place either in Terre Haute [Indiana] or in Florida,” he explained. “I want to go somewhere warmer. The future, it’s unwritten now, whereas a year ago, I was just the guy that took out the trash and wiped the tables and now possibilities are kind of endless.”

“I foresee myself having a home with the washer and dryer of my very own in it. And I foresee that very soon,” Angie added. “We have separate homes. We’re going to get a whole different house because I have a tiny apartment and his house isn’t livable. It’s just not okay. It’s just not. That’s all going to change.”

Angie also said Goodall is “going to retire from the school” and “we’re going to do things that we want to do.”

“Life is short, so you got to have fun with it and you got to go out there and grasp your life. You got to live it,” she concluded.