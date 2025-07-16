The fight for Manhattan continues as The Walking Dead: Dead City is renewed for Season 3 — this time with Seth Hoffman at the helm as showrunner. Production on the AMC horror drama is set to begin in fall 2025 in Boston. (Hoffman replaces Eli Jorné, who was brought on as creator and showrunner for both Seasons 1 and 2.)

The show continues to follow the journey of Negan and Maggie (Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan), two former enemies from the original Walking Dead series who have forged a fragile alliance to survive their greatest challenge yet: a New York teeming with the undead. Protect their community from the hordes that have overrun the City That Never Sleeps, the pair must put their shared history behind them, which at times is something Maggie finds harder to do than battling walkers.

“I’m excited to have the chance to dive back into The Walking Dead Universe and work to deliver another dynamic season’s worth of stories to this epic franchise. It’s a true honor to chart out the next chapter for Maggie and Negan’s iconic adventures in Dead City,” said Hoffman. “Lauren, Jeffrey, and [exec producer and chief content officer] Scott [M. Gimple] are incredible creative partners, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them to bring this story to life.”

Who’s in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 cast?

Confirmed cast included Morgan as the original villain-turned-antihero Negan, along with Cohan as Maggie Rhee. Logan Kim is also set to reprise his role as Maggie’s son, Hershel.

What will Season 3 be about?

According to a statement released by AMC: “In season three, Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?”

When does The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 premiere?

Production starts on Season 3 in Fall 2025, but Season 1 debuted in June 2023, and Season 2 debuted in May 2025, so perhaps late summer 2026 (fingers crossed).

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, AMC and AMC+