Hoda Kotb’s Office Gets Transformed by Joanna Gaines, Plus Update on Her New Project

After documenting Hoda Kotb‘s office renovation on the Season 1 finale of Mini Reni, Joanna Gaines gave fans an up-close look at the space via Instagram.

“Hoda is such a breath of fresh air,” Gaines said in a Saturday, July 12, Instagram clip of herself giving a tour of the home base for Kotb’s wellness company Joy 101. “She’s so joyful. She’s just so fun.”

Showing off the office’s entryway, Gaines recalled how the space originally had “white [walls], gray carpet, and black molding.” She added, “And now, you walk in and you hopefully feel this sense of home, this soft landing.

In addition to following Kotb’s request for the space to be “light, bright, and white,” Gaines decorated the waiting area with the words “Built With Hope. Made For Joy,” a.k.a. Kotb’s “favorite phrase.”

The hallway serves as the entrance to four office spaces, each fitted with an antique door from Portugal. “I knew I wanted to put them in the space because the space was lacking character, it was lacking a story, so I love that now, these really anchor the space,” Gaines explained. “You also see these beautiful reclaimed ceiling tins.”

Inspired by Kotb describing her next career phase as “repotting,” Gaines decorated the space with a plant wall featuring several plants potted in clear vases. “This just felt like this intentional moment here for her and her team where it’s just all the beautiful work that they’re doing,” she shared. “I hope that they remember why they’re doing it, that growth is always a good thing.”

The Joy 101 conference room feels just as cozy as the welcome space with crown molding, a cork wall to pin inspirational pics and notes, and a large wooden conference table. To top things off, the conference room also features a coffee bar. “All of the magic is going to happen in this space,” Gaines gushed in the clip.

Gaines ended her virtual tour by going into Kotb’s personal office. “In here, we wanted to do a really dramatic light fixture. Again, you kind of see trim on the walls, the ceiling tiles, the new flooring, and then, little special touches,” the TV personality stated. “She’s got the handprints, we put here, of her little girls [Haley and Hope], and then a little shadow box for her. So, when she’s sitting at her desk, I thought it was really important for her to see the two things that meant the most to her: joy and hope.”

Kotb bid farewell to her longtime role as a Today cohost in January and launched her wellness brand, Joy 101, in May. Several months after Kotb teased she was working with Gaines on a new project via Instagram in February, fans got to watch her full office makeover on the Wednesday, July 9, finale of Mini Reni.

Kotb cried upon seeing her office’s personal touches during the episode. “I can’t believe what you’ve done. I love it so much. I love everything you did,” she told Gaines. “I love you.”