Joanna and Chip Gaines recently celebrated an emotional last with their kids — and fans are saying the same thing in the comments of the social media post.

On Saturday, August 9, the Fixer Upper alum and mom of five took to Instagram with a carousel of pictures featuring their family.

“Gulp. Last dinner together before our oldest heads back to college and our second is about to leave home for her freshman year,” Joanna, 47, shared in the caption. “Thankful for the group hug and all the puppies to help me work through my wide range of emotions. And also Crew’s motor bike, it made me feel like a kid again ☺️.”

She concluded her update by declaring, “I love you kids so much 🩵.”

In the featured image, Joanna and Chip baked pizzas in an outdoor pizza oven before enjoying a meal with their kids. Other shots showed the family outside embracing in a group hug while surrounded by dogs. Then, as Joanna hinted, she went for a quick spin on a small motorized bike.

The former HGTV stars have been married since 2003 and share three sons, Drake, Duke, and Crew, and two daughters, Ella and Emmie.

Folks in the comments consoled Joanna as she prepared to say goodbye (for now) to her two oldest as college geared up for the school years. However, many others couldn’t believe how quickly her and Chip’s children have grown up.

One Instagram user confessed, “I’m bawling! I can feel ALL the emotions through the screen! You’re doing amazing Jo and Chip! So hard. ❤️.”

Another wrote, “Growing kiddos, so sweet to see them grow up, but it’s just so fast. Hugs from one mama to another 🫶🏽.”

Someone else lamented, “Wow. Remember watching when they were just little tikes and Chip would swing by with the kiddos to see you on site. Where in the world does time go? Hang in there momma!!”

A different follower shared, “Can’t believe how time flies… we’ve watched your kids grow up! Best of luck in college ❤️,” as a second echoed, “Time goes by too fast enjoy ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “Soak it up. It’s a fun next season too. ❤️.”

Since Fixer Upper ended in 2018, Chip and Joanna launched Magnolia Network. Joanna stars in Back to the Frontier and Mini Reni on the network, as well as the upcoming Food Network series Magnolia Table: At the Farm.

