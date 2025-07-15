HGTV’s ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Host Jack McBrayer Dishes on Wackiest Homes in Season 2

Cookie cutter houses are not on the travel itinerary for Jack McBrayer, who hosts Zillow Gone Wild. The HGTV series, returning July 18, sees the 30 Rock star venture throughout the country to visit some of the most extraordinary unique properties. He’ll tour these spots with the homeowners, who often have as much character as the places themselves. The show going into its second season was inspired by the Instagram account of the same name. Each episode brings three contenders judged on originality, commitment and wild factor with winners presented with a coveted plaque.

McBrayer racks up those frequent flyer miles going from an entire old western town purchased by an adventurous family in Colorado to a real-life Lego castle in Orlando, Florida. The premiere features the 1940s Shoe Inn in York, Pennsylvania, a completely sustainable house in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and the gothic manor of the Bat Out of Hell composer Jim Steinman.

Here, McBrayer previews what’s to come and reveals some of his celeb friends whose houses would fit well on this show.

How does it feel to be one of the personalities on HGTV?

Jack McBrayer: I’m absolutely loving it. I know I’m not a real estate person. I know a lot of loyal HGTV viewers are like, “Who is this walking cartoon character?” But I am being absolutely serious when I say I had so much fun with Zillow Gone Wild. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to have this show. Never in a million years did I think I would be doing this. When I was making my bucket list, I wouldn’t have even considered this because it’s not in my wheelhouse. I’ve had so much fun doing it, and I’m so excited people are having fun watching it.

What did you take from the first season into this one?

I learned things about myself going into Season 2. With all these crazy homes we’re looking at, I learned there is a lid for every pot. As crazy I think a house is, there is going to be somebody where it’s exactly what they are looking for. That was pretty fun. Also, it was evaluating what was the definition of home. What does home mean to me and these people? So many of our homeowners from Season 1, I could see their home was really an artistic extension of themselves. It was a way for them to express themselves artistically, which in a way I’ve never even considered myself. I just thought home meant walls, a roof, and shelter. To see how much more it could be to somebody, that was amazing. I learned a lot about myself. That I need therapy [laughs]. This was television therapy.

Tell me about meeting these homeowners. Are they like, “It’s Kenneth Parcell from 30 Rock! Fix-It Felix is here!” What kind of responses do you get?

They do recognize me from things. At the same time, I want them to know we come in to celebrate and discover and explore with them. I’m not there to make fun of them or tear them down. Nobody is really starstruck by me including members of my family. I have avoided that Hollywood trap very easily. Everybody has been fantastic. My favorite part of the show is meeting these people and hearing their stories. They are being very vulnerable letting six dudes with cameras come into their home.

Was there a destination on your travels you were particularly excited to visit?

First of all, you really forget how big America is. Gosh, it goes on and on. There are places I’ve never been like Taos, New Mexico, and it is gorgeous. I’ve never been to Minneapolis. Now don’t get me wrong. I do not care for cold weather at all. I’ve served my time. Seven years in Chicago and 10 in New York. If I never see snow again, I’ll be okay. Going to these places was extremely fun. Meeting these lovely people and seeing these crazy houses was great. I do have to figure out my relationship with travel. Sometimes I’ll reach a point where I won’t associate travel with work. My beautiful home is associated with vacation. That’s all fine and good because I love where I live. However, at the end of the day, I don’t want to get to a point where I don’t venture out and take vacations for the sake of taking vacations. Wait? Am I going through a therapy session with you?

I was going to say. This is pretty deep stuff here.

It is deep! It’s weird when you have a job that makes you travel, but where do I want to go on my own volition? I love discovering new places. This can inspire me for what my next trip could be.

Another aspect of this is these homeowners are in many ways preserving history like in the premiere with the Shoe Inn or the late music legend Jim Steinman’s house.

We do meet Naomi, who owns a house in Pennsylvania that is a giant shoe. This shoe is designed as a marketing campaign for the owner, who was a shoe salesman. It has been such a fixture in the community. I love the fact it has been restored and maintained and updated. The owners really poured effort and love into keeping this shoe as a fixture in this neighborhood. We’re seeing Jim Steinman’s house in Connecticut. He was a producer of some of the biggest hits including “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and worked with Meat Loaf. His place looks pretty innocuous from the front, but when you go in it’s a journey through his illustrious career. It’s very bat-themed. You will take a journey of your own in that one.

Then there is the sustainable “Green Dream” also in that first episode.

Yes, that’s in New Mexico. It’s completely sustainable. All these people are just a hoot to walk around with. Lanaeh was our host there. She used rainwater for showering. Everyone was just so fun and open with their tours. There is a great historical component, but also they made these intentional choices. It was really inspiring to me. It makes me think of what I want to do with my own house or what I want done and fall in line with that. I like honoring what has come before me with my house. I’ll tell you I bought all the furniture with it including furniture, even the previous owners had kept from those previous owners. I like having a connection to all those who came before me.

What do you want to tease about the episodes to come?

There is a house in Tucson, Arizona made entirely of glass bottles. That was so fun. I think we were in Sarasota where we saw a mid-century house that is completely round. Not a right angle in the place. I am also drawn to mid-century modern. That appeals to me. We’re up in Minneapolis, This young man decked out his entire house with marble. I’m like, “This thing is going to sink into the ground. It’s so heavy.” It’s not like I can choose like it’s my favorite child. Everyone has been so different. Meeting the people has been such a delight. You know me because I’m Southern. I wrote handwritten thank you notes to all the owners and heard back from them. I love making that connection.

A winner each episode gets a coveted plaque. Let’s not forget that.

Correct! The good news is the network is allowing me the opportunity to step away from judging. I’m just a fun uncle. I’m not going to say, “And you get the plaque.” We deem one as the wildest and send them a plaque they will hopefully display proudly. It’s recognizing and showing thanks for sharing their creativity with us and the whole world.

You have a lot of celebrity friends. Who would you have on the show?

Good question! Who has a wild home? I mean Gavin Rossdale from Bush has a sick pad. That is a house with a capital “H”. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally’s is pretty insane. And he’ll yell at me if I don’t mention his house, but Conan O’Brien.

I know Gavin has gone on record that he has spent holidays with you.

Yes, it is true. Jack McBrayer is friends with a lot of people if you can believe it. I know you may find it difficult to believe, but I’m actually a nice person.

You’ve been acting and in the entertainment business for so long. Is there anything you haven’t done or want to do more of?

That is another good question. I think what this show has taught me is that it’s just fun to play Jack McBayer. Some of these other things I do I play a character, learn a script. Aside from being a guest on a talk show, I never have been able to just be Jack McBayer. That has been a joy for me. Just being able to be myself in this avenue. I thought, “What else can Jack McBayer do that might be fun or helpful or innovative?” The cool thing is, having done all this stuff, I’m not so desperate for anything else. I really like saying yes to the unexpected opportunities. I like surprises, which is why I was a good fit for this show.

Are you a big fan of HGTV? Any shows you like to really watch?

I’m a fan of Retta. I think anybody would be lying if they told you they didn’t like a good before and after. Any kind of renovation, I love it. At the same time, I also love to clean and organize. I’m an easy viewer for that kind of stuff.

I think we need to pitch a new crossover show between you and Retta.

I’d love that! I’m going to pitch that immediately.

Zillow Gone Wild Season 2 premiere, July 18, HGTV