‘Boy Meets World’: William Daniels Makes Bold Confession on 99th Birthday

What To Know William Daniels, known for playing Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, celebrated his 99th birthday while making a bold confession about turning 100 next year.

Daniels expressed gratitude for his fans, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram and noting that he continues to connect with them through Cameo, despite pausing long-distance travel.

Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes and tributes, celebrating Daniels’ legacy as the iconic mentor figure from the beloved sitcom.

William Daniels, who played the beloved Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World, just turned 99 — and the actor reflected on the milestone birthday while making a bold confession about turning 100 next year.

During an interview with People published on Tuesday, March 31, Daniels opened up about his 99th birthday, 26 years after starring in the beloved coming-of-age sitcom. “I certainly don’t feel 99 years old, that’s for sure,” he admitted.

The actor said that he, his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, and their sons, Michael and Robert, have an intimate birthday celebration planned. “To celebrate my 99th, the whole family is getting together. My two sons, their wives, and our four grandchildren,” he told People. “Half of our family lives on the East Coast, so it’s great to have everyone in one place.”

Additionally, Daniels made a blunt confession about turning 100 in 2027. “Oh, I don’t want to be a hundred,” he joked. “Who wants to be a hundred?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Daniels (@mrbilldaniels)

On the eve of his birthday, Daniels sent a message via Instagram to his Boy Meets World fans. “Hard to believe I’m turning 99 tomorrow!” he captioned the March 30 update. “I’m so grateful that staying connected with my fans has been so fulfilling in my later years.”

After noting that he’s pausing long-distance travel, Daniels pointed out that he is still available for personalized fan videos on Cameo.

“Over the years, I’ve enjoyed connecting with fans and friends through Cameo and at events. Thank you for keeping me young,” he said in the video. “Keep it up! Class dismissed.”

In the comments, fans flooded the Mr. Feeny actor with love for his 99th birthday. One Instagram user declared, “We love and revere you, Bill! SIT DOWN, JOHN! 🎂.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Happy birthday, sir! You are a legend! 🎉🥳❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Happy birthday to the greatest teacher we ever had!”

A different Instagram user pointed out, “Being able to see 99 is truly a blessing.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “So much talent, so much wisdom to share. Happy birthday, Mr. Daniels! 99 years and we still can’t get enough of you.”

Boy Meets World aired for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. In the ABC series, Daniels portrayed Mr. Feeny, a wise mentor figure who was a teacher, principal, and professor to Cory (Ben Savage), Shawn (Rider Strong), Topanga (Danielle Fishel), and Eric (Will Friedle). Daniels also appeared in the spinoff titled Girl Meets World, which aired for three seasons from 2014 to 2017.

Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World, streaming on Disney+