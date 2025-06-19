Rider Strong went through drama in front of and behind the camera during the later years of filming Boy Meets World.

Strong and his costars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle revisited Season 6, Episode 14, of the sitcom on the Thursday, June 19, episode of their Pod Meets World podcast. Titled “Getting Hitched,” the story saw Strong’s Shawn Hunter and his brother, Jack (Matthew Lawrence), deal with the death of their father, Chet (Blake Clark), the episode prior.

While clearing out their dad’s trailer, the brothers get into an argument after Shawn learns that Jack’s stepfather was responsible for paying his college tuition, not Chet. It was while filming the emotional scene that Strong said he had a “breakdown” on set.

“I just remember, during rehearsal for this scene. … I was really bored by my character,” Strong recalled on the podcast. “What’s funny is, in retrospect, this is actually a well-written episode for Shawn. He’s finally expressing something. But I remember during rehearsal, I just lost it. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m saying the same thing every week.'”

Strong noted that his breakdown could have been because he “was just tired of being on the show,” adding, “I was like, ‘Why [do] they keep throwing drama at me?’ Now looking at it, this is on the heels of an episode where they killed my father and really put a lot of pressure on us as actors, pressure on Blake and Matt and me.”

Now, Strong doesn’t credit his emotions to “a problem with the way the scene was written” but to “just feeling all this pressure to suddenly have to do all this drama.”

Fishel jokingly compared the show to a soap opera, dubbing the series “The Days of Our Boy Meets World.”

Friedle, meanwhile, said he could relate to Strong feeling frustration over his character’s story. “This just shows how self-absorbed we kind of were as people and as actors because I would sit there and watch you and go, like, ‘Why don’t they give me any of that?’ Why don’t I ever get a chance to do any of that?” the actor, who played Eric Matthews, stated. “Where actually, when we’re going back and watching the show, they gave me a lot of that. I had quite a bit of the dramatic stuff.”

Strong added, “There was an understanding on set about our talents and about our abilities, and we were kind of [pitted] against each other. … There was this sense of, ‘What are they getting over there?’ Will [was] the real comedy actor, and I felt like I wasn’t allowed to have fun.”

Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. The series followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) as he and his friends navigated the ups and downs of growing up under the guidance of their school teacher, Mr. Feeny (William Daniels).