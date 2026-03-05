‘Full House’: Jodie Sweetin Makes Rare Comment on Candace Cameron Bure’s Political Views

What To Know Jodie Sweetin discussed her differing political views from former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure.

Sweetin reflected on her close childhood relationship with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Full House originally aired from 1987 to 1995, with a spinoff, Fuller House, running on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

Jodie Sweetin recently made rare comments about her former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure‘s political views.

In the February 12 episode of the Only Child With Bob the Drag Queen podcast, Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), 44, spoke about the relationships she had with Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner), 49, and Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner), 39, after the beloved sitcom ended in 1995.

When it comes to her relationship with Cameron Bure today, Sweetin acknowledged, “Candace does her thing.”

“You know, we sit on very opposite sides of things,” she continued, referring to Cameron Bure’s conservative Christian views versus her own liberal political stances. “And I’m just kind of a loud, outspoken b**** about a lot of things, and that’s not going to stop me. And if that ain’t you, that ain’t you.”



As for the Olsen twins, Sweetin said they tend to keep to themselves today — although they were close while growing up together on the set of Full House.

They would come to my house for the weekends,” she shared. “I took Mary-Kate and Ashley horseback riding for the first time, and now Mary Kate owns horses and stuff. I mean, we would go to Disneyland together. They would spend weekends with my parents, at the house.”

Sweetin added, “We were really, really close. And I wish nothing but the best for them, but I can’t imagine like all the bulls*** that they’ve had to deal with over the years.”

Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. In addition to Sweetin, Cameron Bure, and the Olsen twins, it starred Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone, John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, among others

In 2016, a spinoff series, Fuller House, premiered on Netflix, airing for five seasons until its conclusion in 2020. Although Cameron Bure and Sweetin both returned to star in the reboot, Mary-Kate and Ashley opted out.

Full House, streaming on Hulu and Disney+