‘Full House’: Jodie Sweetin Makes Rare Comment on Candace Cameron Bure’s Political Views

Michelle Stein
Comments
FULL HOUSE, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin
Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Jodie Sweetin discussed her differing political views from former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure.
  • Sweetin reflected on her close childhood relationship with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
  • Full House originally aired from 1987 to 1995, with a spinoff, Fuller House, running on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

Jodie Sweetin recently made rare comments about her former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure‘s political views.

In the February 12 episode of the Only Child With Bob the Drag Queen podcast, Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), 44, spoke about the relationships she had with Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner), 49, and Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner), 39, after the beloved sitcom ended in 1995.

When it comes to her relationship with Cameron Bure today, Sweetin acknowledged, “Candace does her thing.”

“You know, we sit on very opposite sides of things,” she continued, referring to Cameron Bure’s conservative Christian views versus her own liberal political stances. “And I’m just kind of a loud, outspoken b**** about a lot of things, and that’s not going to stop me. And if that ain’t you, that ain’t you.”


As for the Olsen twins, Sweetin said they tend to keep to themselves today — although they were close while growing up together on the set of Full House.

Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Talks Past Addiction Struggles
Related

Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Talks Past Addiction Struggles

They would come to my house for the weekends,” she shared. “I took Mary-Kate and Ashley horseback riding for the first time, and now Mary Kate owns horses and stuff. I mean, we would go to Disneyland together. They would spend weekends with my parents, at the house.”

Sweetin added, “We were really, really close. And I wish nothing but the best for them, but I can’t imagine like all the bulls*** that they’ve had to deal with over the years.”

Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. In addition to Sweetin, Cameron Bure, and the Olsen twins, it starred Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone, John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, among others

In 2016, a spinoff series, Fuller House, premiered on Netflix, airing for five seasons until its conclusion in 2020. Although Cameron Bure and Sweetin both returned to star in the reboot, Mary-Kate and Ashley opted out.

Full House, streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Full House key art
John Stamos

John Stamos

Bob Saget

Bob Saget

Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier

Candace Cameron

Candace Cameron

Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin

Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen

Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin

Andrea Barber

Andrea Barber

Scott Weinger

Scott Weinger

Gail Edwards

Gail Edwards

Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Kristin Pearcey

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

1987–1995

TVG

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Full House ›

Full House

Ashley Olsen

Candace Cameron Bure

Jodie Sweetin

Mary-Kate Olsen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Reynolds, Renee Jones, Nikki Crawford
1
Nikki Crawford Talks Bringing Lexie Carver Back to ‘DAYS’
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
2
One Chicago Bosses Break Down ‘Reckoning’ Crossover
Nancy Guthrie via Savannah Guthrie's Instagram, January 27, 2025.
3
Small Detail Could Have Prevented Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping, Says Ex-SWAT Boss
Peyton List as Maddie Nears in 'School Spirits' Season 3
4
Will ‘School Spirits’ Return for Season 4?
L-R: Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, RaeAnne Boon as Dawn, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton and Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy in 'School Spirits' Season 3
5
‘School Spirits’ Bosses Unravel Shocking Season 3 Finale Twists