Candace Cameron Bure Turns 50 & ‘Full House’ Fans Are in Disbelief

Michelle Stein
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Full House, Candace Cameron Bure
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What To Know

  • Candace Cameron Bure, known for playing DJ Tanner on Full House, celebrated her 50th birthday.
  • Fellow celebrities and fans flooded her social media with birthday wishes and disbelief at her milestone age.
  • Full House which aired from 1987 to 1995 and is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Candace Cameron Bure just turned 50, and Full House fans are in utter disbelief.

On Monday, April 6, the former child actress —  who played DJ Tanner on the beloved sitcom — took to Instagram to mark the major milestone. “BIRTHDAY GIRL #50 💝🎉🙌🏼✨🎊🥰🎈,” she captioned the update.

In the featured image, Cameron Bure scrunched her eyes closed and smiled with her mouth open in the black-and-white shot.  The second snap showed her smirking while looking off to the side, and the third and final photo featured her laughing and striking a playful pose.

The Great American Family star’s followers flooded Cameron Bure with well-wishes in the comments. Fellow ’90s TV star, Melissa Joan Hart — who starred in Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch — wrote, “Mid century club here we come!! 🎈🎈🎈”

Scott Weinger, who played DJ’s boyfriend, Steve Hale, in Full House, declared, “Happy Birthday Deej! ❤️🎂🎉🥳🥳🎈😍🎊🎁.”

Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez wrote, “HBD Candace!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

Meanwhile, many fans shared their shock and confusion that Cameron Bure is now 50. One fan exclaimed, “Donna Jo Tanner… you are NOT 50!! 🥴 howwww? Happy Birthday ❤️❤️.”

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Another wrote, “Oh Mylanta 50 years 🎉🎉🥳🥳,” as someone else echoed, “Stop!! 50!? 🎉gorgeous!!!”

A different follower insisted, “50 going on 30!”

Someone else echoed, “Woowwww, I feel like you are completely reinventing what it means to be 50! So beautiful and full of life! ☺️🤍 happy birthday!”

Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. In addition to Cameron Bure, it starred Jodie Sewetin as Stephanie Tanner, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner, Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone, John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, among others

Full House, streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Full House key art
John Stamos

John Stamos

Bob Saget

Bob Saget

Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier

Candace Cameron

Candace Cameron

Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin

Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen

Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin

Andrea Barber

Andrea Barber

Scott Weinger

Scott Weinger

Gail Edwards

Gail Edwards

Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Kristin Pearcey

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1987–1995

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