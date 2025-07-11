ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Fans React to Courtney Cronin Replacing Molly Qerim

Courtney Cronin is holding down the fort on ESPN‘s First Take as Molly Qerim is off on vacation, and fans are loving it.

Last month, Qerim announced she was taking time off from the sports news show at the end of the most recent NBA season. “Another NBA szn in the books. Thank y’all for rocking with us 10 yrs & counting,” she captioned a June 27 Instagram post. “Time to work on my tan-lines, shut my brain off & be with the fam. See ya in a few weeks. Grateful always, MQ.”

The show was briefly on hiatus as ESPN aired Wimbledon coverage but returned for new episodes on Thursday, July 10. The episode saw a slight change in the hosting lineup, as Cronin stepped in for Qerim and Stephen A. Smith as they enjoy their summer break.

“Back at it! @FirstTake coming up on ESPN 2. See ya there!” Cronin captioned a behind-the-scenes video via X on Thursday.

The reporter’s performance as the show’s host surprised fans, with many taking to social media to praise her work. “AND AS ALWAYS COURTNEY, YOU DEFINITELY DID A AMAZING JOB,” one X user wrote underneath Cronin’s Thursday post, while another added, “What!? You should be a permanent fixture on this show omg! Go Courtney.”

A different fan declared, “They need to hire you full time tbh,” while one person praised Cronin for “holding it down” in Qerim and Smith’s absence.

“Hardest working woman in sports, appreciate you Courtney,” read another fan tweet. Someone else added, “Always stunning Courtney. Love when you fill in at FT. Continued success. Need to see you more in the studio.”

Cronin celebrated her hosting gig by showing off her griddy touchdown dance in the show’s studio on Thursday. “It’s all in the heels, and you’ve got to throw the b’s up,” she said while performing the popular dance in an Instagram show clip. “This is terrible.”

Cronin once again sat at the First Take hosting desk on the show’s Friday, July 11, episode. “Feel Good Friday on @FirstTake! Come hang out with us on ESPN2 10-12 ET,” she wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes snap of the set via X.

Qerim and Smith are expected to return to the show next week following their respective breaks.

First Take, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, ESPN