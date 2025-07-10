How Often Does the First Head of Household Win ‘Big Brother’?

July 10 begins Week 1 of Big Brother Season 27, which can only mean one thing—the first HoH competition of the summer.

The Head of Household, or HoH, competition is a weekly staple of Big Brother, which allows contestants to fight for ultimate control of the BB house. Starting Week 1, the HoH competition determines which individual contestant will be in the driver’s seat, deciding who will be nominated for eviction and assigning a replacement nomination if one of their original picks is taken off the block following a veto competition. During their week in charge, the HoH is also free from the threat of eviction and receives the key to the HoH’s private bedroom stocked with their favorite snacks and a letter from home.

For some, the Head of Household is a highly desirable position from the onset of the competition; however, other contestants believe that becoming the first HoH plants the ultimate target on your back. Leading up to the premiere of Big Brother, we’re taking a look back at the past 26 seasons to determine if the coveted first HoH position is a blessing or a curse.

Scroll to find out how often the first HoH makes it to the end of the competition.

How many Big Brother winners also won the first Head of Household competition?

Six contestants have won the first Head of Household competition and then gone on to win their season. The last regular season of Big Brother to crown a winner who also won the first Head of Household competition was Season 22, the 20th anniversary all-star season. Most recently, this phenomenon was achieved in 2022 during Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother. Aside from one winner (Nicole Franzel), everyone who has won the first HoH and gone on to win their season also won their season’s final HoH competition.

Which Big Brother winners also won the first HoH competition?

The first houseguest to win the first Head of Household competition and then go on to win their season was Lisa Donahue, who participated in Season 3 of the reality competition. This double crown was not achieved again until Hayden Moss won Season 12 with four HoH competition wins, including the first HoH competition. The following season, Rachel Reilly took home both the first HoH and the full season win. More recently, Nicole Franzel and Cody Calafiore won both the first HoH and the full competition in Seasons 18 and 22, respectively. The most recent winner of the first Head of Household to go on and win the full show was Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 winner Meisha Tate.

How likely is the first HoH competition winner to win the whole season?

Looking at the statistics from both Big Brother USA and Celebrity Big Brother, it is relatively unlikely that the winner of the first Head of Household competition will go on to win their entire season. However, they do have a better shot at the title than many of the other contestants. Based on the combined 29 seasons of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, the winner of the first HoH competition has roughly a 21% chance of going on to win the season.

While 21% doesn’t sound that promising, you have to remember that the fifteen people who didn’t win that first competition share the other 79%. Even though the first HoH win puts a target on a contestant’s back from the get-go, we can safely say that the contestant who proves their competition prowess from Day 1 is the one to watch.

Big Brother, Season 27, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8/7c, CBS.