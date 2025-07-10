Larry David Sets HBO Return With Sketch Show Produced by Obamas

Larry David is gearing up for yet another return to HBO, and for a pretty good reason. Pretty, pretty good.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm mastermind and Seinfeld co-creator is teaming up with the cable and streaming giant once again, this time for a sketch comedy series that takes on American history and all its absurdities.

Variety first broke the story on July 10.

David will star in and write the six-episode, half-hour comedy series. He’ll share writing duties with Jeff Schaffer, Curb‘s showrunner, executive producer, and occasional director. Both will also serve as executive producers, alongside Barack and Michelle Obama, who are producing through their Higher Ground banner, along with Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis.

The official logline on the still-untitled comedy show states: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion…But then Larry David called.”

“I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David,” said former President Barack Obama said in a statement.

“It’s hard to remember a time before Curb, or without Larry David’s perspective on modern life. We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our Semiquincentennial,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming.

Curb Your Enthusiasm aired for 12 seasons from October 15, 2000, until April 7, 2024, beginning with a one‑hour special back in October 17, 1999. The series officially concluded as a 12‑season run ending in April 2024. Over the course of its run, the show received 55 Emmy nominations.

When Curb Your Enthusiasm came to a close, David gave an statement to his fans (and enemies) that was dripping with sarcasm, in proper Larry David style: “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” Larry David said in a statement. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

