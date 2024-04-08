‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: The Sweetest Moment From the Final Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12.]

Curb Your Enthusiasm had a full-circle ending for Larry David‘s heightened version of himself as he faced a trial, not dissimilar to the characters in his former NBC comedy Seinfeld.

While he briefly ended up in jail, Larry found out via pal Jerry Seinfeld that his trial for interfering with voters in Georgia was thrown out because one of the jury members didn’t sequester as was mandatory. So, while there were plenty of exciting moments in the finale, ranging from big-name guest stars like Allison Janney and Greg Kinnear to Dean Norris and Seinfeld, it wasn’t the sweetest aspect of Curb‘s final season.

No, that came in the form of a meaningful cameo at the end of the eighth episode, “Colostomy Bag,” as late comedian and Curb star Richard Lewis went to pick up a date in his “new” car, purchased from a character played by guest star Steve Buscemi. After getting a deal for the car due to lingering smoky smells, Richard felt confident when going to pick up a new date, unaware that Larry accidentally left cheese in the backseat (Richard’s smell was affected after he had Covid).

While the night didn’t exactly go as planned because the woman was repelled by the smell, Richard’s would-be date was played by his real-life wife, Joyce Lapinsky.

In a season filled with big moments and even bigger stars, as Curb rang in its final stint, this is the guest role/cameo that seems the most significant looking back. Airing Sunday, March 24, the installment was a posthumous one for Lewis, who died in late February shortly after the premiere of Curb‘s final season.

Some viewers took note of the cameo that otherwise flew largely under the radar. Director Robert B. Weide brought attention to the cameo on social media, revealing, “Some of you have already caught on, but the woman in the final scene with the late, great @TheRichardLewis in last night’s episode of #CurbYourEnthusiasm was his real life wife, Joyce – his soulmate, the love of his life, his purpose. And by the way, she crushed it in the show!”

We couldn’t agree more. But what do you think of this sweet moment? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Streaming now, Max