‘Today’: Rick Springfield Speaks Out on Acting Return in Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

Rick Springfield is returning to the small screen in one of the year’s most anticipated series.

The musician will appear on Ryan Murphy‘s brand new legal drama All’s Fair, which premieres on Hulu later this year. “What is it like working on the set?” Jill Martin asked Springfield on the third hour of Today‘s Thursday, July 10, episode, to which he candidly replied, “It’s a lot of estrogen.”

Springfield went on to note that he had an “amazing” experience filming the show, as he got to do so with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. “The writing is really good and the actors — Naomi Watts is one of my favorite actors, but I was very professional with her,” he shared.

Springfield compared working with Watts to starring alongside Meryl Streep in the 2015 film Ricki And The Flash, stating, “Like with Meryl Streep, you’ve got to get over that thing, you know, ‘Oh, my God! It’s you!’”

Watts is one of many famous faces leading the new series, which centers on a team of female divorce attorneys who launch their own practice. “Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” Hulu’s official description reads. “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.”

In addition to Watts, the show also stars Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close. Murphy also serves as one of the show’s directors, while Watts, Kardashian, Nash-Betts, Paulson, and Close also act as executive producers. All’s Fair is also executive produced by Kardashian’s famous momager, Kris Jenner.

All’s Fair will mark Springfield’s first on-screen role since appearing on a 2018 episode of The Goldbergs. He later lent his voice to a 2020 episode of the animated series Duncanville.

Details about Springfield’s role on the show have not been revealed, nor did the “Jessie’s Girl” singer discuss his character on Today. However, he did open up about a new role he’s taking on outside of the acting world: becoming a first-time grandfather.

On Today, Martin, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin celebrated Springfield’s newest family member by gifting him a Today-themed baby onesie. “It’s a free plug,” Springfield joked after opening the gift, prompting laughter from the show’s hosts.

As for his grandfather name of choice? “I’m thinking of Your Excellency, Caesar. The honorable Mr. Springfield. You know, easy stuff for a kid to pronounce,” he sarcastically stated.

All’s Fair, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, Hulu

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC