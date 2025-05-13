All’s Fair in love and TV. Ryan Murphy‘s newest upcoming series is a campy legal drama starring Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor, a group of powerful lawyers representing wronged women in high-profile legal cases. Hulu dropped the first teaser and first-look photos for All’s Fair on May 13, and the trailer uses Chicago‘s “Cell Block Tango” to set the tone for the series. It also reveals that Jessica Simpson is in the cast.

See the teaser in the video above. Below, get all the details for Hulu‘s All’s Fair.

What is Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair about?

All’s Fair follows a team of female divorce attorneys as they leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.

When does Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair premiere?

All’s Fair will come out on Hulu this fall. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time. It will come out on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

Is there a trailer for Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair?

The teaser trailer above shows the glamorous women delighting in the downfall of the men who hurt their clients. It has everything you’d expect from a Murphy series with a woman-driven cast, from high fashion to high camp and delicious rivalries.

Who is in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair cast?

The drama stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Halle Berry was previously announced as one of the stars of All’s Fair, but the Oscar winner exited the series last summer. Berry addressed her exit from the in-development drama, albeit vaguely, in August 2024.

“You know, things happen for a reason,” Berry told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her Netflix spy comedy The Union on August 12. “I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it’s gonna be great. Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh. But next time!”

Kardashian logged her first series regular role in Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate (Season 12) alongside Emma Roberts.

All’s Fair, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson star and executive produce. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

See more photos from All’s Fair below.

All’s Fair, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, Hulu