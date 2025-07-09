2025 TCA Awards: ‘Severance,’ ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ & More Score Nominations

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled its lineup of nominees for the organization’s 41st annual TCA Awards, covering programming from the 2024-2025 TV season.

Winners will be revealed later this summer across TCA’s social media. Among the leading nominees are fan-favorite shows like Severance, which has the most nominations with five overall. Following closely behind with four nominations are other series, including Adolescence, Hacks, The Pitt, and The Studio. Other shows that broke through with multiple nominations are AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, The Rehearsal, Matlock, Abbott Elementary, and more.

The nominees highlight the best series and stars who made this past television season a standout. TCA is comprised of 235 professional television journalists from across the United States and Canada. Nominations were determined by members and were selected from shows distributed on major broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025.

“With these nominations, we honor the art of television and the artists who create it,” said TCA President Andy Dehnart, the founder and editor of reality blurred. “Our members independently selected these nominees, having championed these shows and in their writing, reporting, and criticism throughout the past year.”

Scroll down for a peek at the full nomination slate

Program of the Year

Adolescence — Netflix

Andor — Disney+

Hacks — HBO Max

The Pitt — HBO Max

The Rehearsal — HBO

Severance — Apple TV+

The Studio — Apple TV+

The White Lotus — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary — ABC (2022 Winner)

English Teacher — FX

Hacks — HBO Max (2024 Winner)

Nobody Wants This — Netflix

The Rehearsal — HBO

Shrinking — Apple TV+

Somebody Somewhere — HBO

The Studio — Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows — FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Andor — Disney+

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire — AMC

Industry — HBO

The Last of Us — HBO

Matlock — CBS

The Pitt — HBO Max

Severance — Apple TV+

The White Lotus — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Adolescence — Netflix

Agatha All Along — Disney+

Disclaimer — Apple TV+

Dying for Sex — FX

The Penguin — HBO

Rebel Ridge — Netflix

Say Nothing — FX

Sirens — Netflix

Outstanding New Program

Common Side Effects — Adult Swim

English Teacher — FX

Matlock — CBS

Nobody Wants This — Netflix

North of North— Netflix

Paradise — Hulu

The Pitt — HBO Max

The Studio — Apple TV+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire — AMC

Kathy Bates, Matlock — CBS

Owen Cooper, Adolescence — Netflix

Stephen Graham, Adolescence — Netflix

Britt Lower, Severance — Apple TV+

Diego Luna, Andor — Disney+

Adam Scott, Severance — Apple TV+

Tramell Tillman, Severance — Apple TV+

Noah Wyle, The Pitt — HBO Max

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — FX

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks — HBO Max

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere — HBO

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal — HBO

Harrison Ford, Shrinking — Apple TV+

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary — ABC

Seth Rogen, The Studio — Apple TV+

Jean Smart, Hacks — HBO Max (2021 & 2024 Winner)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex — FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

60 Minutes — CBS (2012 Winner)

The Americas — NBC

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — Netflix

Frontline — PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

Leonardo da Vinci — PBS

PBS NewsHour — PBS

Pee-wee as Himself — HBO

We Will Dance Again — Paramount+

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show — Comedy Central

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney – Netflix

Hot Ones — YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC

Late Night with Seth Meyers — NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — CBS

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — HBO (2018, 2019, & 2021 Winner)

Saturday Night Live — NBC

SNL50: The Anniversary Special — NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race — CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner)

The Boyfriend — Netflix

Conan O’Brien Must Go — HBO Max

Couples Therapy — Showtime (2021 Winner)

Culinary Class Wars — Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race — MTV (2014 Winner)

Survivor — CBS

Top Chef — Bravo

The Traitors — Peacock (2024 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Doctor Who — Disney+ (2024 Winner)

Forever — Netflix

Heartstopper — Netflix

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld — Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy — Netflix

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney Channel

WondLa — Apple TV+

XO, Kitty — Netflix

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming

Bluey Minisodes — Disney+

Carl the Collector — PBS

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood — PBS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

Donkey Hodie — PBS

Odd Squad — PBS

Sesame Street — HBO (2001, 2011, & 2018 Winner in Youth Category)

Win or Lose — Disney+

Wonder Pets in the City — Apple TV+