2025 TCA Awards: ‘Severance,’ ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ & More Score Nominations
The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled its lineup of nominees for the organization’s 41st annual TCA Awards, covering programming from the 2024-2025 TV season.
Winners will be revealed later this summer across TCA’s social media. Among the leading nominees are fan-favorite shows like Severance, which has the most nominations with five overall. Following closely behind with four nominations are other series, including Adolescence, Hacks, The Pitt, and The Studio. Other shows that broke through with multiple nominations are AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, The Rehearsal, Matlock, Abbott Elementary, and more.
The nominees highlight the best series and stars who made this past television season a standout. TCA is comprised of 235 professional television journalists from across the United States and Canada. Nominations were determined by members and were selected from shows distributed on major broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025.
“With these nominations, we honor the art of television and the artists who create it,” said TCA President Andy Dehnart, the founder and editor of reality blurred. “Our members independently selected these nominees, having championed these shows and in their writing, reporting, and criticism throughout the past year.”
Scroll down for a peek at the full nomination slate and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
Program of the Year
Adolescence — Netflix
Andor — Disney+
Hacks — HBO Max
The Pitt — HBO Max
The Rehearsal — HBO
Severance — Apple TV+
The Studio — Apple TV+
The White Lotus — HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Abbott Elementary — ABC (2022 Winner)
English Teacher — FX
Hacks — HBO Max (2024 Winner)
Nobody Wants This — Netflix
The Rehearsal — HBO
Shrinking — Apple TV+
Somebody Somewhere — HBO
The Studio — Apple TV+
What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Andor — Disney+
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire — AMC
Industry — HBO
The Last of Us — HBO
Matlock — CBS
The Pitt — HBO Max
Severance — Apple TV+
The White Lotus — HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
Adolescence — Netflix
Agatha All Along — Disney+
Disclaimer — Apple TV+
Dying for Sex — FX
The Penguin — HBO
Rebel Ridge — Netflix
Say Nothing — FX
Sirens — Netflix
Outstanding New Program
Common Side Effects — Adult Swim
English Teacher — FX
Matlock — CBS
Nobody Wants This — Netflix
North of North— Netflix
Paradise — Hulu
The Pitt — HBO Max
The Studio — Apple TV+
Individual Achievement in Drama
Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire — AMC
Kathy Bates, Matlock — CBS
Owen Cooper, Adolescence — Netflix
Stephen Graham, Adolescence — Netflix
Britt Lower, Severance — Apple TV+
Diego Luna, Andor — Disney+
Adam Scott, Severance — Apple TV+
Tramell Tillman, Severance — Apple TV+
Noah Wyle, The Pitt — HBO Max
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — FX
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks — HBO Max
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere — HBO
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal — HBO
Harrison Ford, Shrinking — Apple TV+
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary — ABC
Seth Rogen, The Studio — Apple TV+
Jean Smart, Hacks — HBO Max (2021 & 2024 Winner)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex — FX
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
60 Minutes — CBS (2012 Winner)
The Americas — NBC
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — Netflix
Frontline — PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
Leonardo da Vinci — PBS
PBS NewsHour — PBS
Pee-wee as Himself — HBO
We Will Dance Again — Paramount+
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
The Daily Show — Comedy Central
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney – Netflix
Hot Ones — YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC
Late Night with Seth Meyers — NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — CBS
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — HBO (2018, 2019, & 2021 Winner)
Saturday Night Live — NBC
SNL50: The Anniversary Special — NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Amazing Race — CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner)
The Boyfriend — Netflix
Conan O’Brien Must Go — HBO Max
Couples Therapy — Showtime (2021 Winner)
Culinary Class Wars — Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race — MTV (2014 Winner)
Survivor — CBS
Top Chef — Bravo
The Traitors — Peacock (2024 Winner)
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
Doctor Who — Disney+ (2024 Winner)
Forever — Netflix
Heartstopper — Netflix
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld — Netflix
Star Trek: Prodigy — Netflix
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney Channel
WondLa — Apple TV+
XO, Kitty — Netflix
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming
Bluey Minisodes — Disney+
Carl the Collector — PBS
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood — PBS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)
Donkey Hodie — PBS
Odd Squad — PBS
Sesame Street — HBO (2001, 2011, & 2018 Winner in Youth Category)
Win or Lose — Disney+
Wonder Pets in the City — Apple TV+