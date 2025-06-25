‘AGT’ Fans Blast Show Over Tom Sandoval’s Controversial Appearance

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Tom Sandoval‘s redemption tour continued on Tuesday night (June 24) as he appeared on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent; however, not all viewers were on board with the show allowing him to audition.

The Bravo reality star was the subject of controversy in recent years when it came out he had cheated on his longtime girlfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix with her then-best friend, Rachel Leviss. Fans witnessed the drama, dubbed “Scandoval,” unfold on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, where Sandoval became one of the most hated men in America.

However, since then, Sandoval has attempted to rehab his image with appearances on other reality shows. In 2023, he appeared on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and earlier this year, he participated in the third season of Peacock’s The Traitors.

On Tuesday’s episode of AGT, Sandoval took to the stage with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, to perform for judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel.

“A couple of years ago, I made some really bad choices. I was involved in a very bad cheating scandal, and I let down a lot of people,” Sandoval said ahead of the performance. “It pretty much destroyed my life. It was absurd how much coverage [it got] and how big it became. Ever since then, it’s like everything I do is completely criticized. I feel a lot of pressure.”

“This is the chance to show who I am as a musician,” he continued before performing a cover of A-ha’s “Take On Me.”

The performance earned praise from three of the judges, with Vergara telling Sandoval, “Tom, you look amazing up there. I thought you guys brought us joy tonight.” Mel B agreed, adding, “You made me smile, you gave me happy vibes,” while Mandel noted, “For me, it was great.”

Cowell was less complimentary, telling Sandoval that his vocals “weren’t great,” though he admitted to knowing Sandoval’s former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, and acknowledged how Sandoval’s reasons for auditioning might be different to that of others.

While the judges ultimately sent Sandoval and his band through to the next round, the viewers at home weren’t so thrilled.

“This is an odd prop-up job by the show. What are they gaining from trying to rehab Tom Sandoval’s image for him?” wrote one X user. “Sounds like he is kind of a top notch scumbag. I’m not a pearl clutcher but this seems like an unnecessary hill for the show to be on right now.”

“Tom Sandoval’s inability to feel shame truly needs to be studied. to spend over a decade starring on the greatest reality tv show of all time, end that run as possibly the most hated villain in bravo history, and then take your cover band on AGT…incredible,” said another.

“I don’t care who the hell Tom Sandoval is, his act on #AGT wasn’t good. He has the “looks,” but his voice isn’t great & the act wasn’t good. Who agrees?” another added.

Another wrote, “Tom Sandoval was terrible on #AGT. Turned it off and not watching anymore. This show is a joke.”

“Tom Sandoval being on #AGT is so unnecessary,” said one commenter.

“No No No! They are putting Tom Sandoval through on America’s Got Talent! It’s a sad day for all of us – we will never get rid of him!” another wrote.

However, Sandoval did have some supporters, with one X user writing, “Tom Sandoval reinventing himself. I’m here for it.”

“Hell yeah, @TomSandoval1!! It was so fun! You sounded great! I could not be happier to see you get all the love!!” said another.

Another wrote, “Great to see Tom Sandoval having fun! you go Tom! let that man live his life!”

What did you think of Sandoval’s performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

