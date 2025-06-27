Was ‘RHONJ’ Alum Gia Giudice Fired From Bravo? She Addresses the Rumor

After starring alongside her mom, Teresa Giudice, on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for years, Gia Giudice is now in the spotlight on Bravo’s new series Next Gen NYC. But amid the series’ first season, rumors have circulated that the 24-year-old has been axed by the network.

She straight up addressed the rumors, along with reports that she only graduated from Rutgers University by cheating, on her Casual Chaos podcast. “I guess I’ll touch on me getting fired from Bravo first,” Giudice said. “That’s not true. I am very much still working with Bravo. I know that’s a shock, a heartbreak, to all of you. I’m actually going to a red carpet tonight for Amazon Prime for a movie premiere that Bravo invited me to.”

Giudice confirmed that she’s “very in the loop with Bravo” and called the network “amazing.” “I don’t even know how that rumor transpired,” Giudice admitted. “Very weird. Again, kind of just another clickbait for people to click on, read the article, and eventually find out that it’s not true and I am still with the network.”

She also pointed out that Andy Cohen also recently denied the rumor and was “basically just as confused as I am.” Cohen addressed the speculation on Andy Cohen Live. “I am not a producer of Next Gen NYC. This is the first time I’m hearing of any discord surrounding Gia,” he said. “I certainly only have positive feelings for Gia and her mom, Teresa, the OG of NJ.”

He also reiterated that Giudice being fired is “nothing [he’d] ever heard of” and said it was “all news to [him].”

In regard to the rumors that she plagiarized her way to graduation at Rutgers, Giudice said, “I graduated from Rutgers two years ago with all my chords, my diploma, I moved my tassel to the other side. I don’t know guys, it’s just not true.”

She explained that Rutgers is a “prestigious university,” adding, “If I was part of some crazy plagiarism scandal, one, I would have failed the class, two, I probably wouldn’t have graduated. Rutgers takes cheating and plagiarism very seriously. They’re all about integrity.”

Next Gen NYC, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Bravo

