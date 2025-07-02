Ryan Seacrest Learns New Skill During Time Off From ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest can add pasta making to his resume. The Wheel of Fortune host shared what he is doing in his downtime while the game show is on summer hiatus.

“Little time off for a pasta making lesson with my pal @brunellocucinelli; featuring a pot that’s a monument to carbs,” he wrote on Instagram on July 1.

Ryan Seacrest was featured in the photos with Brunello Cucinelli and a chef who gave them cooking lessons. He wore a tan suit with black stripes and a white button-down shirt with a black tie.

The American Idol host taste-tested the pasta in the second photo. Cucinelli poured oil into the dish in the next one. Seacrest then poured Parmesan cheese into the mixture from a smaller bowl. The big pasta noodles sat in a yellow sauce that appeared to be cheese. It is not clear where they got the lesson at, but the pair appeared to be outside a restaurant.

“Making pasta in a tie and suit, that’s brave of you!” a follower said.

“Even a taste test can be risky,” Seacrest replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“Looks like a lot of fun,” said another.

His On Air with Ryan Seacrest cohosts asked him to bring some to the studio, and the host said he was “on it!”

The Wheel of Fortune host making pasta comes after he shared photos of his workouts the day prior.

Fans of Seacrest know he has been working out a lot lately. In March, he showed off his muscles after posing with a fake tattoo. The host shared two photos on Instagram with his Wheel of Fortune co-host, Vanna White. He wore a white tank top that showed off his biceps. White pointed to a barbed wire tattoo.

“New ink? Next steps: a motorcycle and a leather jacket,” he captioned the post. The post came after Vanna White showed off her first-ever tattoo, which was a small heart on her wrist, that her own daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, inked onto her. Seacrest later revealed that his tattoo was fake, but the muscles were real.

Seacrest shared with People in 2023 that he rarely eats meat and has a shot of olive oil every morning before his coffee to stay healthy. He also sticks to a Mediterranean diet. But, sometimes he treats himself to pasta.

However, despite being health-conscious, Seacrest has shared his love of food with his followers. On National Foodie Day, June 28, he shared photos of himself eating different types of food on Instagram.

“Doing my part for #NationalFoodieDay, one bite at a time,” he captioned the post.

The carousel of photos showed him eating in restaurants, on Live With Kelly and Ryan, cooking at his home, and tasting food in random places.

Both Wheel of Fortune and American Idol are off for the season, so Seacrest has a lot of time on his hands to try and learn new skills. What should he try next?

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, fall 2025, check local listings