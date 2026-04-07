‘Wheel of Fortune’: Texas College Student Gets Second Chance After Losing Car

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who is a college student, lost out on taking home a car after he skipped classes to be on the game show. But don’t worry, he’s getting a second chance.

Wheel of Fortune started a new competition, where the winner from the night of the show returns the next night to compete again. If they keep winning, they keep coming back. This goes all throughout April.

Raul Lopez, from College Station, Texas, solved the first toss-up on April 6. Lopez is a sophomore international affairs student at Texas A&M and made a promise to say yes to everything.

He played against Kris England, from Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, and Camille Richardson-Mabry, from Chicago, Illinois. Lopez solved the second toss-up, putting $3,000 in his bank.

Lopez solved most of the first puzzle before landing on Bankrupt. England, a teacher for 37 years who wants to write a book one day, solved “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” She solved most of the next puzzle before calling an “E,” which wasn’t in it. Richardson-Mabry, a woman who has over 50 nieces and nephews, also guessed a letter that wasn’t in the “Before & After” puzzle. The turn then moved to Lopez, who solved “Duck Call Waiting.” This gave him $4,000.

He also solved the prize puzzle — “Right Place Right Time” — for a trip to Switzerland and Rome. This gave him a total of $12,559. He said he skipped school to be on the game show, so Lopez has no problem skipping school for a trip.

Lopez solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups. Richardson-Mabry finally got on the board when she solved the last one, giving her $2,000.

Lopez solved “I See What You Mean” for a total of $18,109. He chose “What Are You Doing?” for his Bonus Round category.

England left with $1,000. Richardson-Maby went home with $2,000.

His puzzle consisted of “R,S,T,L,N, and E” from Wheel of Fortune and “C,Y,B, and A” from him. It then looked like “_LAC_N_ A B_ _.”

Lopez guessed “Placing a Bet,” “Placing A Bag,” and “Placing a Bug.” He couldn’t solve “Placing a Bid.” The game show contestant grabbed his, and the audience groaned.

Lopez turned away and said, “Don’t show it to me, bro!” He lost out on taking home the Ford.

“I cannot believe the winner is just 19. I feel ancient,” a Reddit user said.

“I want Raul to play every game. He was great and a pleasant kid. Too bad he missed the bonus round but looks like we will see him again tomorrow,” another wrote.