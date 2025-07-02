Kim Gravel Wins Prestigious QVC Award – Candace Cameron Bure & More React

Kim Gravel is feeling grateful after being named QVC’s Vendor of the Year for 2024.

“My partnership with QVC has been a dream come true,” Gravel wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 1. “To everyone who has watched a show or bought a pair of Flexibelles, I’m truly grateful for you!”

She added, “Being named Vendor of the Year by @QVC is one of the most meaningful milestones of my career. It’s a celebration of what’s possible when you lead with heart, stay rooted in purpose, and believe in what you’re building, no matter when you start.”

Gravel shared her message alongside her official Vendor of the Year announcement, which read, “Kim Gravel has been awarded the prestigious Vendor of the Year Award for her exceptional contributions and success across multiple categories at QVC. Her rebrand from Belle Beauty to Love Who You Are (LWYA) launched in January and achieved over $19 million in its first year, surpassing the sales plan of $14 million.”

According to the announcement, her Belle by Kim Gravel fashion brand “has become QVC’s largest apparel brand” since its launch in 2016, having grown “significantly from 2023 to 2024.” She continued to grow her success by expanding her brand into home décor with her holiday line, “A Kim Gravel Christmas.”

“Her engaging personality and dedication to the customer experience have made her a favorite among QVC customers,” the announcement read. “Additionally, her partnership with Thoughts Embellished has been invaluable, embodying the ‘created by women, for women’ mantra.”

Gravel — who also founded the beauty brand Love Who You Are — was congratulated by fans and fellow QVC hosts in the post’s comments for her accomplishment. “Congratulations, sis – well deserved!!!” QVC’s Mary DeAngelis wrote, while Pat James DeMentri commented, “Congratulations 🥂so well deserved 👏👏👏👏 Super proud of you❤️‼️❤️.”

Candace Cameron Bure also hopped in the comments section, writing, “Congratulations!!!!!!! Well deserved!!” In a comment of his own, Lawrence Zarian stated, “So well deserved, and, as always, there’s enough room on your coattails to open up the door for others, so their life can be changed, for good!”

Earlier this year, Gravel shared in an interview with Us Weekly that she considers QVC fans to be more than just customers. “I call them our girls and our friends, because we have really done life with these people,” she shared in May. “It’s not a business. It’s a family. It’s a community, and the business just happens because we are in the people business. We’re not in the product business.”

Noting that fans can be guaranteed she’s “there and honest” on the small screen, she added, “One time I was sitting on there, and I just looked at the camera and said, ‘Look, y’all. If you don’t want this, you ain’t got the money, don’t buy it.’ And I remember in my ear, the producer said, ‘Spike in sales.’ I think that we built trust with each other.”