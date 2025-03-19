QVC Host Mary Beth Roe Speaks Out About Leaving Network After 37 Years

The end is nigh, as legendary QVC host Mary Beth Roe is set to leave the shopping network on Friday (March 21) after 37 years.

Ahead of the retirement celebration episode, Roe spoke with Us Weekly about what viewers can expect, though she admitted some things are being kept as a surprise, even to her.

“There are some things planned that I have no idea about, and that’s what scares me because I don’t like a lot of surprises,” Roe told the outlet. “But I’m sure there’ll be good surprises. However, I went to the person who’s planning that show and said, ‘Here are some of the people that I want there.’”

Roe revealed she wants her final broadcast to be filled with products and guests she likes, including her close friend and QVC’s resident home decorator Valerie Parr Hill, who will showcase a product in the upcoming special, titled My Time with Mary Beth — Retirement Celebration.

“It will all be products that I’m familiar with, that I like the brand, I like the person who is the guest,” she explained, noting she wants to be “surrounded by people I love.”

Speaking of being surrounded by people she loves, Roe revealed she was offered the chance to have a live studio audience for her final show. However, she turned down the offer, admitting she was scared it would make her too emotional.

“I love our customers, and I love meeting our customers. But then I started thinking about how I may just have a meltdown, an emotional breakdown, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to do that from an audience,’” she shared. “So anyway, I said, ‘No, let’s not.’”

Roe announced her retirement back in June 2024, calling it a “tough decision” but one she wanted to make for her family. “I have four grandkids, and I don’t want to regret missing out on their lives because I spent another year or two working,” the 65-year-old host stated.

She continued, “Plus, I always said to myself I will never leave my team until I feel like my team is strong and cohesive and just a great team of hosts, and it is right now.”

Roe’s retirement comes amid a number of surprise exits at QVC in recent months. In December, Kerstin Lindquist exited the network after 13 years, and then, later that same month, Jennifer Coffey said her final goodbye after 13 years of her own at the shopping channel.