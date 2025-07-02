HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Photos of Wild Bachelorette Trip to Nashville

When Jasmine Roth isn’t filming her HGTV show Help! I Wrecked My House, she’s usually at home enjoying married life and taking care of her two young children. However, she still knows how to let her hair down when the time calls for it.

The HGTV fan favorite recently spent the weekend in Nashville celebrating a friend’s Bachelorette party. Roth shared a series of snaps from the festivities on her Instagram page, writing, “I spent 24 hours in Nashville. Here’s the story but backwards.”

She then captioned each photo moving backwards from the end of the adventure to the beginning. The first snap shows Roth and her friends in pink cowboy hats and cut-off jean shorts.

In the second photo, inside a bar, Roth wrote, “Most of these girls I’ve known since college and we flew from all over the country to celebrate our friend getting married.”

“I haven’t been to Nashville since I hosted for HGTV at CMA Fest (which was amazing and a total pinch me moment!!) but I don’t remember it being this busy!? There were SO MANY people out and about!” she added in the third pic.

Roth also included a snap of her getting her hair done. “If you know me, you also know that I always have my own agenda and habitually double book myself. So of course I got my hair done in the middle of it all,” she captioned the photo.

In another pic, Roth revealed she “definitely contemplated not going because I’m still nursing Darla and the idea of pumping the whole weekend seemed daunting. But I’m glad I rallied and just made it to what I could.”

Having grown accustomed to organizing things for her family and TV show, Roth said it was “fun to do all the bachelorette things and just be along for the ride since I didn’t have to plan anything.”

She also made time to FaceTime with her baby Darla, who was born prematurely back in October. “She wasn’t sure about her mom being away for 2 nights. I know it’s good to take this time but it was definitely hard,” Roth wrote over the pic.

Roth also said she had a great time despite not drinking. “I drank non-alcoholic drinks and sparkling water all weekend and it was really fun!” she wrote. “I hadn’t tried NA champagne before and it was tasty.”

After returning from her Nashville trip on Monday (June 30), Roth was right back to work on Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House, which is expected to premiere later this year. In a video, she was seen in a hard-hat watching over a crane.

“Mondays – am I right!? 👷🏼‍♀️🏗️🫣” she captioned the post. “Just a reminder that Season 5 of ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ on @hgtv is right around the corner and I couldn’t be more excited to show you guys what I’ve been up to. Big things here in Utah! BIG THINGS! 😎 And don’t get it twisted – I love every second of this. What a way to start the week!”

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5, TBA, HGTV