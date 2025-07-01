Longtime HGTV star Page Turner shared a heartfelt post on Instagram over the weekend, revealing she was with her mother, Patricia Ann Helen Turner, as she took her last breath.

“You were with me when I took my first breath on 4/25/1973. It was an honor to be with you Mommy when you took your last on 6/25/2025 at 12:14p,” Turner wrote alongside a video slideshow of her late mom. “What a life Mommy – 8.5 decades! 8/19/1940 – 6/25/2025.”

The Love It or List It co-host added, “This is quite an unbelievable post & my words are few at the moment,” before giving thanks to her daughters, Quincy and Qai, who she said stayed with their “Nana Banana” around the clock for the past three weeks in Detroit.

“Sleeping next to Nana & only sleeping for 45min at a time, medicine shifts, tending to her every need & so much more wasn’t easy & of course processing that a woman who’s been by our side preparing to take her final rest (& dozens of neighborhood kids 🤣🙏🏽) was rough, but you two have incredible strength & I admire you so much & will be forever grateful,” Turner wrote.

She also shared a funny story about watching a recent episode of Love It or List It with her mom a few weeks ago. “She said ‘Honey, you’re saying “Gonna” too much’ and I said, ‘ok ok Ma, I’ll watch that – I know what to say, goING not gonna, ING like in kING’ 🙄🤣 .”

Turner, who rose to prominence hosting Flip or Flop Nashville and Fix My Flip, recently took over as David Visentin’s co-star on Love It or List It following Hilary Farr‘s retirement.

“Rest well Mama, you gave us your ALL & I don’t quite know what we’re gonna do without you … But I bet you’re already telling a host of angels “It’s ING ING like in KING!” Love you forever Ma,” she concluded. “Thank you for making me listen to Chopin & Mozart on my timeouts.”

Fans and friends shared their condolences in the comments, including HGTV’s Luxe For Less host Michel Boyd, who wrote, “Send love and warm hugs P. My condolences to you and your girls.”

100 Day Dream Home host Brian Kleinschmidt added, “💔 So sorry Page.”

Luxury agent, Anthony Nguyen, who prominently featured on Fix My Flip, commented, “😢Our deepest condolences Sis to you and the family . we are here if you need anything 🙏 – Ant & Anton.”

Turner previously revealed her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 81 and was “beating breast cancer and healing from a mastectomy at this stage in her life,” noting, “she still sits with grace, style, class and a smile.”