Does ‘Y: Marshals’ Teaser Hint at Monica’s Whereabouts in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff?

Kayce Dutton is “trying to find a new beginning” in Y: Marshals, the CBS Yellowstone spinoff premiering in 2026. Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton in the new drama, and he’ll be joined by some familiar faces from Yellowstone in the series. There have been two short teasers for Y: Marshals so far, but the newest one reveals a key detail in a split-second shot that addresses a major question about this new series.

In Y: Marshals, Kayce has put the Yellowstone Ranch behind him and joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Joining Grimes in the Y: Marshals cast from Yellowstone are Brecken Merrill as Kayce’s son, Tate Dutton, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Raintwater, and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, but notably absent from the August 2025 casting announcement was Kesley Asbille, who played Monica Dutton, Kayce’s wife and Tate’s, in the original Paramount Network series.

It’s still not known if Asbille will be in Y: Marshals. But Kayce is wearing a wedding ring in the teaser above, implying that he’s still married. The short clip also gives a look at Arielle Kebbel as Belle, Tatanka Means as Miles, and Logan Marshall-Green as Pete. A previous teaser (below) shows them alongside Ash Santos as Andrea. Brett Cullen will also appear in the recurring role of Harry Gifford, head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana.

“I’m changing paths. Trying to find a new beginning,” Grimes says in both of the teasers. Does Kayce need a new beginning because the Dutton family no longer owns its ranch after Kayce sold it to Tom? Or has some kind of new hardship befallen Kayce’s family, requiring him to change up his life again? If it’s the latter, hopefully Monica and Tate are safe.

Kayce ended Yellowstone as the Montana Livestock Commissioner, but he’s given up that job in Y: Marshals to pursue this new life in law enforcement.

Y: Marshals will be a one-hour drama premiering in mid-season on CBS in 2026. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time, but it will air on Sundays at 9/8c starting this spring. See the full CBS 2025-2026 schedule here.

Spencer Hudnut is the showrunner and executive producer of Y: Marshals. Hudnut was previously the showrunner for CBS’s SEAL Team. Y: Marshals is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with Taylor Sheridan, along with David C. Glasser as executive producer for 101 Studios as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Y: Marshals, Spring 2026, CBS