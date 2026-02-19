Latest Evening News Ratings: Who Is on Top Between ABC, NBC & CBS?

What To Know ABC’s World News Tonight remained the most-watched evening newscast overall for the week of February 9.

NBC Nightly News saw the only increase in both total viewers and the key Adults 25-54 demographic.

CBS Evening News lagged behind its competitors, with both total viewership and key demo numbers declining.

The latest evening news ratings are in, and ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir and NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas were the big winners of the week beginning February 9.

According to live+same-day big data plus program ratings from Nielsen, World News Tonight ranked as the No. 1 newscast across broadcast and cable in total viewers for the week of February 9, averaging 8.657 million. This was down from the week prior, which averaged 8.987 million total viewers.

In comparison, NBC Nightly News averaged 7.797 million total viewers, up from the previous week’s 7.233 million. It was the only newscast to increase total viewership from the week prior.

Nightly News topped the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic, averaging 1.240 million viewers for the week of February 9, up on the previous week’s 1.1 million. Again, it was the only newscast to increase in the key demo compared to the week before.

NBC is currently hosting coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, which has seen Nightly News mark its largest total viewership for the first week of a Winter Games in eight years.

World News Tonight, meanwhile, averaged 1.105 million viewers in the 25-54 demo. This was down slightly from the 1.15 million the week prior. Like NBC, the ABC news program scored its most-watched week during an Olympics in 8 years.

CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil trailed its competition, averaging 4.163 million viewers for the week of February 9 and 458,000 key demo viewers. These numbers were down from the previous week’s 4.576 million total viewers and 579,000 demo viewers.

Dokoupil, who previously co-anchored CBS Mornings, officially took over as the CBS Evening News anchor on January 5. However, his appointment has been met with backlash in some circles, with some accusing him and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of trying to appease President Trump.

World News Tonight with David Muir, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, ABC

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, NBC

CBS Evening News, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, CBS