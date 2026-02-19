‘The View’ Hosts Wear Statement Sweaters Amid FCC Investigation

After the FCC’s chairman, Brendan Carr, confirmed that the administration is pursuing enforcement actions against The View over its airing of an interview with political candidate James Talirico, the cohosts may have used their fashion choices to make a statement, even if they didn’t directly address the issue.

All five cohosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and guest host Savannah Chrisley — were decked out in sweatshirts on Thursday’s (February 19) show, and all of them had messages written on them.

The tops all came from Goldberg’s own I Want To Be Comfortable line, which she recently launched and boasts is made of 100% cotton and manufactured in the U.S.

Haines’ shirt read, “Wait… What did I just say?” while Chrisley’s read, “Some Days Are Trickier Than Others.” The other three wore zipped-up hoodies with the logo IWBC on the front, but Hostin turned around to show the statement aspect on the back, where it said, “Why not you?” with the “not” indicated by a rope knot emoji.

Goldberg explained that the cohosts were wearing the shirts as a sign of support for her new business venture.

“They wanted to support me, and so they put them on and wore them,” she explained.

Carr confirmed that the administration was planning to pursue action against The View under the “equal time rule,” which previously exempted late-night and daytime talk shows.

“If you are bona fide news, you don’t have to give candidates equal air time,” Carr said on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday (February 18). “But Disney and The View have not established that that program is, in fact, bona fide news. We’ve started enforcement proceedings, taking a look at that. And, again, we’re going to hold broadcasters accountable.”

So perhaps the cohosts’ decision to wear the shirts was about more than just supporting Goldberg’s newest business after all.

