What To Know The Masked Singer revealed the identities of the Croissants early on in the January 14 episode.

The duo opens up to TV Insider about their experience on the show.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 14 Episode 3 “Fear Night.”]

After making viewers wait a week to find out who’s in the Croissant costumes, The Masked Singer immediately revealed which celebrities have been eliminated.

In the premiere, the duo sang “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley, and panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg leaned into the theme with her guess: TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley, who spent time in prison after being found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022). Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, did Season 11 as Afghan Hound.

Below, Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about their Masked Singer experience.

Did you have any hesitations about doing the show?

Todd Chrisley: I don’t think we had any hesitations…

Julie Chrisley: I did because I’m not a singer, so I absolutely had some hesitation. But my daughter had done The Masked Singer, and so I was like, “OK.” And she’s not very musically inclined either. So I’m like, “Listen, if she can do it, I can do it.”

So did she offer you guys any advice about the experience itself in performing?

Julie: We didn’t actually talk to her about it. When it was presented to us, we were kind of sworn to secrecy, so we didn’t really talk to her about it at all. And so we just kind of went with it. We just thought, “OK, we’re going to have fun with this, and we’re going to put it out there.” And it was great.

What went into that song choice, and did you contribute anything to it, or did they just present it to you?

Todd: It was presented to us, and they said, “I want to present a song to you. I’ve got a couple, and I want you to just tell us which ones you like.” And I said to Julie, “Oh my God, I want to do this one.” And she goes, “Todd, everyone’s going to figure it out. ”

Julie: To me, it was a big clue. And I know that maybe I read more into it than other people, but yeah, it was a fun song for sure.

You’re used to opening up about yourselves from your show, but what was it like to do so as part of that clues package as the Croissants? Because that’s a whole different thing.

Julie: Yes, we just kind of put it out there. And like I said, I felt kind of good because we did have that mask on, so it kind of helped to calm your nerves a little bit.

Todd: I think that I didn’t have really a lot of nerves with it. I think that, for me, with everything that we’ve already been through, that was like a reprieve. And so it was a time that Julie and I could spend together doing something, just concentrating on she and I, and we didn’t have to worry about all the other people being around. And so we had a good time, and we had a great, great, great team of people that worked with us.

Savannah had said a big reason she did the show was so you two could watch, and she told me that she expected it would give you a good laugh. So what was your reaction to her as the Afghan hound?

Todd: I didn’t see it until I got home, and I was so embarrassed for her.

Julie: I actually saw it when it aired on TV. And you know what? I was so proud of her because it truly was stepping out of her comfort zone, and it was great. It was so fun. And it was such a cute outfit with all the jewelry on, and the way she was just embracing it, I loved it.

So does she know yet that you guys have done this after the fact, or is she still in the dark?

Julie: She does not know.

Todd: Well, she knows now because when we were there, someone on the lot texted her and said, “Oh my God, I just met your parents. They’re the loveliest people.” So then she calls me and says, “Are you doing Masked Singer?” And I said, “Why are you asking me that?” And she goes, “Because someone there on the lot just texted me and said, ‘Your parents are so nice. I just met them.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you know I can’t talk about it.’ And so that’s how it happened.”

Has she shared her reaction to your performance since that has aired?

Todd: She called us the other night, and she goes, “Oh my God, this was so amazing. You guys did so good.”

Talk about the panelists’ guests — Jenny figured you out. Had you come into this expecting people would know it was you?

Todd: Well, I don’t know that we expected that people would know it was us, but we know Jenny. And so I said to Julie, “She’s going to know as soon as I speak. She will know who it is.” And so you had people saying, “Oh my God, it’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.”

Julie: It’s like, my gosh, I’ll take that every day of the week. She’s about six inches taller than me and absolutely beautiful.

Todd: So when Jenny figured it out, when we walked offstage, I looked at you, and I said, “I told you it would be Jenny.”

Talk about that costume. What appeals to you about it, and did you have any input into it?

Todd: We had no input. It was presented to us and asked for us to review it. And because of Savannah’s late fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, Nic was from France, and so he was French. And so when that was presented to us, I just looked at Julie, and I said, “That’s Nic winking at us. That’s what we’re going with.”

What are you going to take away from the entire experience?

Todd: I think for me, what I take away from it is that it’s something that not only will our children have forever, but our grandchildren will have. And it was something that Julie and I did together, when it’s always been the whole family doing something together. It’s the one thing that Julie and I got to do together that was just us.

Julie: I’m taking away from it the fact that I am, even at 53, able to step out of my comfort zone. So I think it’s going to be the first of many.

What surprised you the most about being on the show?

Julie: It’s a lot of work. And there are so many talented people. I mean, the costume designers, they were just unbelievable. I mean, the costume, it looked so good on TV, but in person, it was so beautiful. And just we were surrounded by a really amazing team of people.

