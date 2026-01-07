Since 2019, celebrities have been masking up to perform for a panel of judges who are tasked with guessing who’s underneath the elaborate costumes on The Masked Singer.

With the show premiering its 14th season on Wednesday, January 7, there’s been dozens of celebrity contestants over the years. But what’s in it for them? Scroll down to learn more about whether the stars are paid, what they win, and more.

Are The Masked Singer contestants paid?

Yes, contestants on The Masked Singer are paid, but the amount they’re compensated for being on the show isn’t breaking the bank.

James Breen, who runs the show alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra, previously told CinemaBlend, “Listen, obviously, there’s compensation. We have a lot of SAG-AFTRA members for a start. So no one’s doing it technically for free. But I will say they’re not compensated to the level where anyone’s doing it for the money. That’s what I would say.”

Breen noted that The Masked Singer is a show “you can’t do halfheartedly,” hinting that the contestants aren’t making as much as you’d think for the time and effort they put into the experience.

” You have to throw yourself in it,” he continued. “You have to have a sense of fun. You have to be able to celebrate the craziness of the show and enjoy it. I wouldn’t say anyone’s doing it completely for free, but I don’t think anyone’s ever done this show just for the money.”

What does The Masked Singer winner get?

There is no monetary prize for the winner of The Masked Singer. However, the contestant who wins the season receives a Golden Mask trophy.

How much do The Masked Singer judges get paid?

The Masked Singer judges’ panel consists of Kim Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora (Ora replaced Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11). While their exact salaries are unknown, it’s been estimated that they make between $1.25 million and $2.5 million per season.

The Masked Singer, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, January 7, 8/7c, Fox