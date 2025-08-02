Missing ‘Severance’? 7 Other Shows That Will Get Your Thoughts Racing

Elizabeth Corallo
'Severance,' 'From,' 'Black Bird'
Apple TV+; MGM+

It’s hard to recreate the feel of a show like Severance, with its eery, utterly unique mystery tangled in a web of romance, power, and mind games. It’s so easy to go down the rabbit hole of obsession with the Apple TV+ drama, especially with the cliffhanger ending in Season 2 that left audiences reeling about the fates of Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), and Gemma (Dichen Lachman) — the show’s consecutive big cliffhanger closer.

As much as we wish we knew what was going to happen next, we are many moons away from the answers we hope to find in Severance Season 3. Although it’s also tempting to rewatch it over and over again, looking for more hints and creating more theories, it’s also important to remember that the world is full of other great mind-bending shows that are worth the watch.

So, if you’re missing Severance, like me, consider some of these enthralling dramas for the next time you’re craving something eery that leaves your thoughts racing long after the episodes end.

Severance, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+

Avery Konrad and Harold Perrineau in FROM - Season 2 - 'Once Upon A Time..'
MGM+

FROM (MGM+)

This is probably one of the most underrated sci-fi shows currently on-air. From, which comes from the executive producers of Lost, follows the residents of a mysterious town in an undisclosed part of the United States who are stuck in what seems to be a nightmare. Every night, monsters come out from the woods surrounding the town and threaten their lives, unable to be killed, but able to shape-shift into people the residents know, or even love, and trick them into a gruesome death. Mind games, mysteries, and secrets flood the town and the seemingly random inhabitants, who all arrived in the same way: stuck on the same road after a car accident. The show was recently renewed for Season 4, which is on its way to MGM+ in 2026, and is currently in production in Nova Scotia, Canada. Harold Perrineau stars as the town’s sheriff, Boyd Stevens, who works alongside the Matthews, the family whose journey into town marks the start of the show, and other residents to find out the town’s secrets and ultimately escape. The show is terrifying, mind-boggling, and utterly addictive, just like Severance.

Streaming on MGM+ & Prime Video

Silo starring Rebecca Ferguson on Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Silo (Apple TV+)

This science-fiction doomsday show on Apple TV+ follows an underground town in a giant silo, where the residents are forced to stay after the above-ground world becomes too toxic to inhabit. The sheriff of the town, however, breaks one of the main rules of survival for silo life and residents start to mysteriously disappear. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is an engineer who goes on a journey of uncovering the secrets of the silo after someone she loves is lost in the aftermath of the sheriff’s wrongdoings. She deals with the dangers of a toxic wasteland and the mysterious origins of the silo itself, which might not be as much of a safe haven as everyone has been told. If you miss watching the power struggles of a lowly employee seeking truth against the people in charge, attempting to avenge a loved one, then this might be a satisfying show for your Severance cravings.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Charlie Barnett and Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll
Netflix

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Follow the iconic Natasha Lyonne on an adventure through time and New York City as Nadia, a 36 year-old Russian woman who is trapped in a time loop reliving her 36th birthday. Every time she dies, the loop is reset, and she dies a lot. Eventually she meets Alan (Charlie Barnett), a stranger who she discovers is trapped in a similar time loop, forced to relive a traumatic breakup. The first season follows Nadia and Alan as they both work together to escape the time loop and free themselves. The second season follows a similar formula, except now Alan and Nadia are going back in time as their ancestors, forced to reckon with family secrets and dark truths about where they came from. The show is a masterful mix of dark comedy, science-fiction, and history. The dark-comedy and out-of-the-box sci-fi themes from Severance are ever-prevalent in Russian Doll, making it a good watch for those with a fondness for chaos and humor.

Streaming on Netflix

Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt - 'Poker Face'
Peacock

Poker Face (Peacock)

Let’s keep the Natasha train going, shall we? But instead of New York, we’re going all the way to the west coast. Specifically, we’re starting in Las Vegas with Charlie Cale, played by the fabulous Lyonne, who’s basically a human lie detector. She has the superhuman ability to tell when someone is lying instantly (it’s not supernatural, she’s just really attuned), and she uses that ability to solve murders around the west. She’s also on the run from mobsters who want to capture her for this “magical” ability because of the first murder she solved in Episode 1. It’s more of a classic, Columbo-inspired mystery than Severance offers, and you get a new crime in every episode as the overarching plot carries out. The production and writing is similarly brilliant to Severance, so if you miss the clever twists and witty, sometimes eerie conversations of the Lumon workers, then Poker Face might be up your alley. Also, Season 2 just ended, so you can find all of the episodes now.

Streaming on Peacock

Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2
Alfonso Bresciani / AMC

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Season 2 of both shows are where Interview With the Vampire and Severance are in conversation with each other. While doing so in very different ways, Interview With the Vampire and Severance both deal with grief and the tampering of memory. The former messes with memory in a supernatural way, the latter with sci-fi. The grieving vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and the widowed Mark Scout are both on missions to find the truth after someone they trusted betrayed them during a time of vulnerability, and the depths of the deception are slowly revealed across the course of the second seasons. If the complicated, slow-burn mystery element of Severance is your favorite part, this unique adaptation of Anne Rice‘s The Vampire Chronicles could be for you.

Seasons 1-2 Streaming on AMC+, Season 1 Streaming on Netflix

Taron Egerton in Blackbird on Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Another underrated gem of mystery and crime television comes in Black Bird on Apple TV+. It stars Taron Egerton as drug lord James Keene, who gets caught by the FBI and sent to federal prison for drug dealing. There, he’s recruited by Lauren McCauley (Sepideh Moafi), an FBI agent who is trying to steal a confession from Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) who is convicted on murder charges for a string of murders of young girls and women in the midwest. McCauley wants to find where Hall buried the bodies, and get a guilty confession from the stone-cold killer to keep him incarcerated with no chance of parole. In exchange for Jimmy’s (Keene’s nickname) help, he’s offered his freedom. This show is a lot darker than Severance, but the two share similarities in their cinematography. Like Mark S., Jimmy’s a truth-seeker who wants to avenge someone badly wronged, except in Black Bird, Jimmy’s avenging about one dozen strangers and their families who want peace. The scariest part about this show? It’s based on a true story.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Hamish Linklater in Midnight Mass
Netflix

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Mike Flanagan‘s supernatural limited series on Netflix follows another abandoned town that has unusual inhabitants, similar to Silo and From, where a young, charismatic priest arrives, played by (Hamish Linklater). Upon his surprising arrival, strange omens and miracles begin to overtake the town. Will the residents succumb to the religious fervor offered by the young priest, or will they take action and stop the supernatural from invading their quiet lives? The show is only seven episodes long, each about an hour, but with a story that will leave you thinking for days after it’s over. Like Kier’s devoted Lumon employees in Severance, the townspeople in Midnight Mass have a cultish loyalty to their mysterious leader, and both have strong religious tones. Midnight Mass just has supernatural elements at the forefront as it explores religion and the ways it can be used to manipulate innocent minds.

Streaming on Netflix

