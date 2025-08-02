Missing ‘Severance’? 7 Other Shows That Will Get Your Thoughts Racing

It’s hard to recreate the feel of a show like Severance, with its eery, utterly unique mystery tangled in a web of romance, power, and mind games. It’s so easy to go down the rabbit hole of obsession with the Apple TV+ drama, especially with the cliffhanger ending in Season 2 that left audiences reeling about the fates of Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), and Gemma (Dichen Lachman) — the show’s consecutive big cliffhanger closer.

As much as we wish we knew what was going to happen next, we are many moons away from the answers we hope to find in Severance Season 3. Although it’s also tempting to rewatch it over and over again, looking for more hints and creating more theories, it’s also important to remember that the world is full of other great mind-bending shows that are worth the watch.

So, if you’re missing Severance, like me, consider some of these enthralling dramas for the next time you’re craving something eery that leaves your thoughts racing long after the episodes end.

Severance, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+